Tata Punch to launch tomorrow: Here's what to expect from the SUV

Multiple colour and variant choices: Choose your Punch
Different customers have different needs and budget, and Tata Punch will be offered in four broad variants and as many as seven monotone colour options as well as dual-tone colour options.
Tata Punch will be made available in four ‘Personas’ - Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. The standard features on all variants will include dual airbags, 15-inch wheels, dual drive mode and engine-start stop, among others.
As for colour options, one can choose from Orcus White, Atomic Orange, Daytona Grey, Meteor Bronze, Calypso Red, Tropical Mist and Tornado Blue. Dual-tone exterior colour options which will be exclusive to the top-end Creative trim.