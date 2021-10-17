Tata Punch to launch tomorrow: Here's what to expect from the SUV

Tata Punch micro SUV is scheduled to be officially launched tomorrow (October 18), days after being unveiled in the country earlier this month. With its smallest SUV Punch, Tata Motors is looking to carve a niche in the SUV space here as there has been a rising preference for SUVs of all shapes and sizes in the country.

Bookings for Tata Punch have already been opened at ₹21,000 while delivers are expected to begin after the official launch.