Tata Motors introduces Safari Adventure Persona edition in new colour

Tata Safari Adventure Persona edition in Orcus White has been introduced a year after it was launched for the first time in February 2021.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Feb 2022, 12:03 PM
Tata Motors introduces Safari Adventure Persona edition in new colour  Orcus White.

Tata Motors has introduced a new colour scheme for one of its most popular variants in the Safari SUV lineup. The Safari Adventure Persona SUV, which was launched back in February last year, will now come with a new colour called Orcus White.

Tata Safari Adventure Persona, based on the top-spec XZ+ trim, was launched at a price of 20.20 lakh.

The SUV is differentiated from the regular trim with its distinctive exterior colour theme and blacked-out alloy wheels.

Tata Safari Adventure Persona SUV was being offered in Tropical Mist colour so far. The Orcus White is the only other colour scheme available on the trim. The Safari Adventure Persona Orcus White model will also offer ventilated seats on the front and second row besides wireless chargers, air purifier and other features.

Tata Motors has not specified the price of the new Safari Adventure Persona SUV yet. The price of the Safari SUV's Adventure edition start from 24.2 lakh (ex-showroom) for the XZ Plus Adventure New trim and goes up to 25.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec trim XZA Plus 6S variant.

The Orcus White variant will also get other Adventure Persona exterior features like blacked-out alloy wheels, black front main grille, roof rails inserts, outer door handles, headlamp inserts and bumpers. It also gets a Safari mascot placement on the bonnet.

 

Besides exclusive exterior colours, the Tata Safari Adventure Persona edition SUVs also feature signature earthy brown interiors, dark chrome interior accents on air vents, knob, switches, inner door handle, and instrument cluster along with a piano black interior pack on steering wheel, grab handles, floor console frame, and IP mid pad finisher. It is also available in both six and seven-seat configurations.

Under the hood sits the same 2.0-litre diesel engine which has been tuned to deliver 170 PS of maximum power and 350 PS of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a six-speed manual and an optional six-speed automatic transmission unit.

First Published Date: 16 Feb 2022, 12:03 PM IST
