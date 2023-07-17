HT Auto
Tata Motors offering discount on Harrier, Safari, save up to 50,000

Tata Motors is offering heavy discounts on its cars in July. The carmaker is offerings benefits worth up to 50,000, depending on which model one chooses to bring home this month. The cars that will come with Tata's discount scheme include the Tiago and Altroz hatchback, Tigor sedan and the Harrier and Safari SUVs. The carmaker has kept some of its best-selling models out of the scheme. These include the likes of Nexon and Punch SUVs. Here is a quick look at how much one can save upon buying a new Tata car.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Jul 2023, 14:02 PM
Tata Motors is offering discounts of up to ₹50,000 on models like Tiago, Tigor and Altroz among others in June.
Tata Tiago

Tata Motors is offering up to 45,000 discount on it smallest offering in India - the Tiago hatchback. Available in petrol, CNG as well as electric avatar, the Tiago is one of the safest hatchbacks in India. Tata Motors is offering discounts only on the petrol and CNG versions of the Tiago. The electric version, which was launched last year, has not been included. Tata is offering cash discount worth 20,000, exchange bonus of 10,000 and corporate discount of 5,000 on the petrol version. The CNG version gets an additional 10,000 cash discount.

Tata Tigor

The Tigor sedan versions which are being offered with discounts include the petrol and CNG variants. The carmaker is offering maximum discount on the Tigor CNG model of 50,000. This includes benefits like 35,000 cash discount, 10,000 exchange bonus and 5,000 corporate discount. The petrol version of the sub-compact sedan gets similar discounts like the petrol-only counterpart of Tiago.

Tata Altroz

The premium hatchback from the Tata Motors stable gets discount of up to 28,000 in July, depending on which variant one picks. The Altroz hatchback is offered in India with both petrol and diesel variants, as well as CNG version. The discount is applicable only on the versions running on fossil fuel. While the base petrol variants of Altroz get an overall discount of 23,000, the other variants, including diesel, are being offered with 28,000 worth benefits.

Tata Harrier/Safari

Tata Motors is offering similar discounts of two of its flagship SUVs - Harrier and Safari. Both SUVs come with benefits worth 35,000. The offer does not include the Red Dark Edition recently launched by the carmaker.

First Published Date: 17 Jul 2023, 14:02 PM IST

