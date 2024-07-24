Tata Curvv vs Tata Nexon: What's similar, what's not

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tata Curvv is going to be the next big launch in the Indian passenger vehicle market. With its electric variant slated to launch on August 7 and the ICE version following up, the Tata Curvv will come as the first mainstream mass-market coupe SUV in India. This will essentially create an all-new sub-segment in the midsize SUV category in the Indian market, where Citroen too is gearing up to launch its upcoming coupe SUV Basalt.
Since the Tata Curvv has been unveiled digitally in its production avatar, the coupe SUV has been creating quite some headlines. Many people have started comparing the Curvv with Nexon. While the upcoming Tata Curvv shares its underpinnings with the Tata Nexon, there are some design similarities as well. However, there are several distinctive styling elements as well.
Here is a quick and comprehensive look at the design similarities and differences between Tata Curvv and Tata Nexon.
The upcoming Tata Curvv and the Tata Nexon share a lot of design elements at the front profile. Both the SUVs share the split headlamp setup. However, the Curvv comes with a full-width sleek LED light bar as opposed to the regular LED daytime running lights on the edge of the Tata Nexon. The upper grille on the Curvv is larger, featuring additional cooling inlets and contrasting inserts, which are not there in Nexon. Lower down, the main radiator grille of Curvv comes with slightly different internals with the same contrasting inserts as the upper grille.
Dimensionally, the Tata Curvv measures 4,308 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width, and 1,630 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,560 mm. This makes the upcoming coupe SUV 313 mm longer, 6 mm wider and 10 mm taller than its sibling Tata Nexon. The wheelbase of the Curvv has increased by 62 mm. This means despite clearly sharing a lot of styling elements with Nexon, the Curvv required all-new sheet metal parts.
While the front profile of both the SUVs come with a host of similarities and a couple of differences as well, the distinctiveness of the Curvv is most obvious when looking at its side profile and comparing that with Nexon's. The upcoming coupe SUV appears considerably stretched. It gets a much larger rear overhang and the sloping coupe roofline adds a completely distinctive look to it. Both the Curvv and Nexon feature a host of body cladding all around, but the former gets a bit extra of that finished in glossy black compared to the regular plastic finish in Nexon. The Curvv features flush door handles compared to Nexon's conventional pull-type ones. The doors of the Curvv look more sculpted and it rides on much larger 18-inch petal-styled alloys compared to Nexon's 16-inch alloys.
Like the side profile, at the back as well, the Curvv and Nexon look completely different. The Curvv has a sharply raked roofline ending with a short deck on the boot lid, while Nexon has a conventional upright rear profile with a pronounced roof-mounted spoiler and a slightly raked windscreen. The upcoming coupe SUV comes with a roof-mounted spoiler. Both the SUVs get full-width LED light bars but with different signatures. The reflector elements on the bumpers are slightly different as well.