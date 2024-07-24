Tata Curvv rival, Citroen Basalt spotted in production-spec ahead of launch.
- Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv belong to a new type of body style. It is called Coupe SUVs.
Citroen Basalt will share its underpinnings with the C3 Aircross.
Citroen India is preparing to launch their next vehicle in the Indian market. It will be called Basalt and will be launched later in August. The Basalt is an SUV Coupe and will be competing directly against the upcoming Tata Curvv. While Citroen has started releasing teasers of the Basalt on the social channels, the vehicle itself has been spotted on Indian roads without any camouflage.
