HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Tata Curvv Rival, Citroen Basalt Spotted In Production Spec Ahead Of Launch.

Tata Curvv rival, Citroen Basalt spotted in production-spec ahead of launch.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv belong to a new type of body style. It is called Coupe SUVs.
Citroen Basalt.
Citroen Basalt will share its underpinnings with the C3 Aircross. (Aditya Kambli)
Citroen Basalt.
Citroen Basalt will share its underpinnings with the C3 Aircross.

Citroen India is preparing to launch their next vehicle in the Indian market. It will be called Basalt and will be launched later in August. The Basalt is an SUV Coupe and will be competing directly against the upcoming Tata Curvv. While Citroen has started releasing teasers of the Basalt on the social channels, the vehicle itself has been spotted on Indian roads without any camouflage.

First Published Date: 24 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.