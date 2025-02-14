Tata Curvv pulls a 48000 kg Air India aircraft, sets new record in India Book of Records

Tata Motors' Coupe SUV, the Curvv has set a record for ‘Passenger aircraft pulled by a petrol SUV for the longest distance’ in the ‘India Book of Records.’ The Tata Curvv set this record by pulling a Boeing 737 plane weighing 48 tons for a distance of 100 metres. Tata Motors publicised the achievement over various social media channels captioning the post ‘Unleashing dominance! The CURVV pulls a massive Boeing 737 aircraft weighing 48,000 kg, shattering records!’

The record was set at the AIESL Hangar in Thiruvananthapuram, to showcase the robustness of the ATLAS architecture and the Hyperion GDi powertrain. This engine is Tata's 1.2-litre unit which produces 123.2 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 225 Nm torque at 1,750 to 3,000 rpm. The test was performed on the 6-speed manual gearbox vehicle and the tyre pressures seen in the video are 32 PSI for the front tyres and 30 PSI for the rear tyres.

Tata Curvv ICE: Powertrain and performance

Other than the Hyperion engine, Tata Motors offers two other engine options with the Curvv. The car inherits the Nexon's 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which produces 119 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque. Both petrol engines are offered with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCA automatic transmission.

The diesel option receives a new 1.5-litre Kyrotec engine that produces 117 horsepower and 260 Nm of maximum torque. This unit is further equipped with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCA, making it the first in its segment to have an automatic with a diesel engine. The DCA gearbox comes with paddle shifters and a Multi-mode Regen.

Tata Curvv: Safety features

The Tata Curvv comes equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, and an electronic stability program. There are ISOFIX mounts in the back, and the automobile also has three-point seatbelts. Additional safety features include cruise control, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, a 360-degree monitor, and a blind spot monitor. The Tata Curvv will also have Level 2 ADAS, with 20 features.

