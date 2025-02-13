Tata Safari and Harrier Stealth Editions launched, prices start at ₹24.85 lakh
- Tata Safari and Harrier Stealth Editions come with cosmetic changes only.
Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Editions get a Matte Stealth Black colour scheme.
Tata Motors has launched the Stealth Editions of the Harrier and Safari in the Indian market. The Harrier Stealth Edition is priced at ₹24.85 lakh whereas the Safari Stealth Edition costs ₹25.30 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The Stealth Editions were first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
First Published Date: 13 Feb 2025, 10:09 AM IST
