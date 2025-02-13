HT Auto
Tata Safari and Harrier Stealth Editions launched, prices start at 24.85 lakh

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 13 Feb 2025, 10:09 AM
  • Tata Safari and Harrier Stealth Editions come with cosmetic changes only.
Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Editions get a Matte Stealth Black colour scheme.
Tata Motors has launched the Stealth Editions of the Harrier and Safari in the Indian market. The Harrier Stealth Edition is priced at 24.85 lakh whereas the Safari Stealth Edition costs 25.30 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The Stealth Editions were first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

First Published Date: 13 Feb 2025, 10:09 AM IST

