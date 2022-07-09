Tata cars to cost more from today. Here's by how much

Tata Motors said that the latest increase in price has come into effect due to increased input costs.

Tata Motors has announced that its passenger vehicles will cost more in India from today (July 9th). The Safari-maker added that a weighted average increase in the price of 0.55% will come into effect starting today. The price hike will be seen throughout the company's model range, depending upon the variant and model selected.

Tata Motors said that the latest increase in price has come into effect due to increased input costs. “The company has taken extensive measures to absorb a significant portion of the increased input costs. However, to offset the residual impact of the accumulated increase in input costs, it is passing on a minimized price hike," said the company in a recent press note.

