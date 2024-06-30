Suzuki to exit ICE vehicles in UK to focus on EVs. Hints at India impact?

The Japanese carmaker, Suzuki in the UK and Europe is making a drastic shift towards electric vehicles. The company recently announced it will eliminate four gasoline-powered models from its UK lineup to comply with stricter emission regulations. The phased-out models include the Swift Sport, Jimny LCV , Ignis , and Swace.

This leaves Suzuki with a hybrid-focused UK lineup until its first electric car arrives next year. The company plans a steady rollout of EVs through 2030. This move foreshadows a potential similar shift in India, the world's third largest auto market with increasing environmental concerns.

Dale Wyatt, director, Suzuki GB, said, "This move makes space for EVs and lets us compete in a market driven by the sales ratio of hybrids and EVs. We're exiting the gasoline era with a focus on SUVs and the new Swift, followed by a period of EV growth starting in the second half of 2025."

Suzuki entering EV era

Suzuki Motor Corporation will start its EV game with the eVX, which was first showcased at the Indian Auto Expo 2023 in a concept form. While details about the upcoming EV remain scarce, it was previewed by the eVX concept last year.

This concept crossover boasts a 60 kWh battery pack with an impressive range of 342 miles (550 km) in the MIDC cycle. More importantly, the concept highlights Suzuki's intention to retain its off-road legacy by delivering "a true Suzuki SUV driving experience" in the electric era.

Recent reports indicate that Maruti Suzuki is developing its first fully electric minivan, set to debut in India by September 2026. Codenamed YMC, this electric MPV will mark a milestone as Suzuki's first electric MPV to feature the Suzuki emblem.

It is expected to share its underpinnings with the upcoming Grand Vitara-sized SUV and will ride on the innovative "27PL skateboard" architecture. This architecture, a collaborative effort between Suzuki and Toyota, is designed to accommodate various body styles.

Suzuki's decision in the UK is a clear indicator of the global shift towards electric mobility. With India's growing focus on clean transportation and stricter emission standards on the horizon, it's likely that Suzuki will implement a similar strategy in the Indian market in the coming years. This could mean the phasing out of gasoline vehicles and a strong push towards electric cars and hybrids to cater to the evolving needs of Indian consumers.

