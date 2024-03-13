Suzuki readies yet another EV even before eVX enters market. Check details

The anticipation for an electrified Maruti Suzuki has been mounting ever since the company unveiled the eVX, Suzuki's first electric vehicle, at the 2023 Auto Expo. Suzuki has now confirmed that the production version of the eVX SUV will make its debut in 2025, marking a significant milestone in the company's electrification journey. However, recent reports suggest that Maruti Suzuki is not stopping there and is also working on a fully electric minivan slated to debut in the Indian market by September 2026.

Codename YMC, this electric MPV will be a first for Suzuki, being the first electric MPV to bear the Suzuki emblem. It is expected to share its underpinnings with the upcoming Grand Vitara-sized SUV and will ride on the innovative "27PL skateboard" architecture. This architecture, a collaborative effort between Suzuki and Toyota, is designed to accommodate various body styles.

In terms of performance, the electric MPV is rumoured to inherit the battery options and electric motor of the eVX. The SUV is expected to offer 40 kWh and 60 kWh battery packs, providing an estimated electric range of up to 500 kms and boasting all-wheel-drive capability.

While details about the MPV’s design remain speculative, there are indications that it will be longer than the 4,300 mm eVX, suggesting a three-row seating layout. The MPV is likely to share components with the e-SUV, including the dashboard and digital cockpit, ensuring a cohesive design language across the lineup.

Maruti Suzuki's electrification plans extend beyond the eVX and the upcoming MPV, with the company gearing up to introduce eight new cars, SUVs, and MPVs in the coming years. Three of these new vehicles will feature fully electric powertrains, signaling a significant shift towards electric mobility in the Maruti Suzuki lineup.

Before the debut of the production version of the Suzuki EVX concept and the electric MPV, Maruti Suzuki will introduce hybrid derivatives of popular models such as the Baleno, Fronx, and Swift. These hybrid models are part of the company's broader electrification strategy, aiming to offer customers a range of eco-friendly.

The company earlier stated that hybrid models will account for around 25 per cent of total sales in the local Indian market by financial year 2031. Maruti Suzuki presently offers seven vehicles featuring two types of hybrid technology: Smart Hybrid and Intelligent Electric Hybrid.

