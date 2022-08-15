HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Stoffel Vandoorne Clinches Formula E, Mercedes Tops Constructors' Standings

Stoffel Vandoorne clinches Formula E, Mercedes tops constructors' standings

With this win, Mercedes exited Formula E.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Aug 2022, 17:49 PM
Rokit Venturi Racing's driver Edoardo Mortara of Switzerland left, and steers his car during the Seoul E-Prix Formula E auto race round 16 in Seoul, South Korea. (AP)
Rokit Venturi Racing's driver Edoardo Mortara of Switzerland left, and steers his car during the Seoul E-Prix Formula E auto race round 16 in Seoul, South Korea. (AP)
Rokit Venturi Racing's driver Edoardo Mortara of Switzerland left, and steers his car during the Seoul E-Prix Formula E auto race round 16 in Seoul, South Korea. (AP)
Rokit Venturi Racing's driver Edoardo Mortara of Switzerland left, and steers his car during the Seoul E-Prix Formula E auto race round 16 in Seoul, South Korea.

Stoffel Vandoorne won the Formula E world driver's title on Sunday after finishing second in the final race of the season in Seoul, reports AFP. Vandoorne's Mercedes team won the constructors' title for the second year in a row to give them the perfect send-off as this was their last ever Formula E race after selling their series team to Formula 1 rivals McLaren.

(Also Read: Formula E enters India: Hyderabad to host a race on 11th February 2023)

Speaking about winning the driver's title, Vandoorne said that it'd been a great season, and the team had done a great job. "Mitch and Edoardo have been pushing me all season, but it's all been about consistency. They have more wins than me, but I have more podiums," he further added. Although he has only won once this season, in Monaco, Vandoorne scored points in 15 of the 16 races and finished on the podium seven times.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.12 kmpl | 66 bhp
₹4.25 - 5.99 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.26 kmpl
₹5.89 - 9.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Swiss Edoardo Mortara in a Venturi won the race to take third in the championship behind Belgian Vandoorne and New Zealander Mitch Evans in a Jaguar.

The "Gen2" single-seaters will make way next year, the ninth season of the championship to "Gen3" cars that will be lighter, more powerful and run longer.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

While Mercedes exited the electric racing championship, Maserati announced that it would join Formula E next season. Raced on urban circuits, Formula E is the counterpart of F1 but with fully electric cars, while Formula 1 cars use hybrid combustion engines.

First Published Date: 15 Aug 2022, 17:49 PM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022
Ferrari SP Monza 1 (in pic) and Ferrari SP Monza 2 are counted in the list of some of the most desirable vehicles in the world.
Expensive Ferrari supercars set to be even more expensive. Blame it on inflation
File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away

Trending this Week

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) will launch the upcoming scooter, which appears to be new generation Activa.
Honda Activa new generation model teased, to launch soon
The S-CNG version of Swift is offered only in two variants. 
Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched at 7.77 lakh
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Maruti Suzuki opens booking for new Alto K10
A glimpse from a short video on Ola Electric's upcoming electric car shared by Bhavish Aggarwal, its CEO, on social media. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@bhash)
Ola Electric confirms debut of its first electric car ahead of Independence Day
This upcoming Bajaj and Triumph motorcycle, which is likely to rival Royal Enfield bikes, was recently spotted testing in United Kingdom. (Photo courtesy: MCN)
Bajaj, Triumph working on new Royal Enfield rival, leaked ahead of debut

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Mahindra unveils five electric SUVs based on new INGLO EV platform
Mahindra unveils five electric SUVs based on new INGLO EV platform
Stoffel Vandoorne clinches Formula E, Mercedes tops constructors' standings
Stoffel Vandoorne clinches Formula E, Mercedes tops constructors' standings
Mahindra launches EV design studio in UK to develop cars for global markets
Mahindra launches EV design studio in UK to develop cars for global markets
Ola's first electric car will be 'premium', could cost up to ₹50 lakh
Ola's first electric car will be 'premium', could cost up to 50 lakh
Good news for F1 fans: Now get Max Verstappen's winning Red Bull RB16B replica
Good news for F1 fans: Now get Max Verstappen's winning Red Bull RB16B replica

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city