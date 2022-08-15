Stoffel Vandoorne clinches Formula E, Mercedes tops constructors' standings

Stoffel Vandoorne won the Formula E world driver's title on Sunday after finishing second in the final race of the season in Seoul, reports AFP. Vandoorne's Mercedes team won the constructors' title for the second year in a row to give them the perfect send-off as this was their last ever Formula E race after selling their series team to Formula 1 rivals McLaren.

(Also Read: Formula E enters India: Hyderabad to host a race on 11th February 2023)

Speaking about winning the driver's title, Vandoorne said that it'd been a great season, and the team had done a great job. "Mitch and Edoardo have been pushing me all season, but it's all been about consistency. They have more wins than me, but I have more podiums," he further added. Although he has only won once this season, in Monaco, Vandoorne scored points in 15 of the 16 races and finished on the podium seven times.

Swiss Edoardo Mortara in a Venturi won the race to take third in the championship behind Belgian Vandoorne and New Zealander Mitch Evans in a Jaguar.

The "Gen2" single-seaters will make way next year, the ninth season of the championship to "Gen3" cars that will be lighter, more powerful and run longer.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

While Mercedes exited the electric racing championship, Maserati announced that it would join Formula E next season. Raced on urban circuits, Formula E is the counterpart of F1 but with fully electric cars, while Formula 1 cars use hybrid combustion engines.

First Published Date: