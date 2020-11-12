Special editions of Maruti Suzuki Alto, Celerio and WagonR launched

Maruti Suzuki on Thursday announced the launch of special edition models of its Alto, Celerio and WagonR cars to attract more footfall this festive season. The special edition models come kitted with new accessory kit which amplifies the overall appeal of the cars.

The Maruti Alto festive edition model comes with Pioneer touchscreen music system, 6" Kenwood speakers, new dual tone seat covers, security system, steering wheel cover and more. The special edition of the entry-level Celerio hatchback gets Sony double din audio with Bluetooth, new seat covers, attractive piano black body side mouldings and designer mats. This special kit costs ₹25,490 for Alto and ₹25,990 for Celerio.

The festive kit for the popular Wagon R include new front and rear bumper protectors, side skirts, front upper grill chrome garnish, stylish themed seat covers, Interior styling kit and more.

The Maruti Wagon R festive edition kit costs ₹ 29,990.

“The entry car segment has witnessed a surge in demand this year. Maruti Suzuki’s stalwarts - Alto, WagonR and Celerio collectively contribute 75% of the entry segment and have driven the revival of entry segment cars. In the current times, customers are looking for options which offer trustworthy performance & are high on style quotient. To resonate on these attributes and celebrate the spirit of the festive season, we are now offering festival edition variants of Alto, Celerio and WagonR," said Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited.