Sony to make autonomous driving sensors that need 70% less power

Sony's power-saving sensor is expected to be used in the electric vehicles to be built by Sony-Honda JV.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jul 2022, 12:58 PM
Sony's ambition about electric vehicles and self-driving technology is well known.

Technology giant Sony Group is reportedly working on a new self-driving sensor that is claimed to use 70 per cent less electricity than the conventional ones currently available in the market. This self-driving sensor is claimed to help future autonomous electric vehicles reduce the technology's voracious appetite for power and extend the range of EVs, reports Asia Nikkei. The technology development company claimed that it would pair its significantly power-saving self-driving sensor with the software to be developed by Japan's largest autonomous driving system company Tier IV.

Sony also claimed to incorporate image recognition and radar technologies into its new power-saving sensor in an attempt to lessen the impact of extreme weather conditions on electric vehicles.

Despite being a significant major in the consumer technology space, Sony's ambition for automobiles, especially electric vehicles and self-driving and connected car technologies is well known. The latest self-driving sensor promising 70 per cent lesser power consumption comes as part of that.

Sony has recently joined hands with Honda Motor Company to form a joint venture company named Sony Honda Mobility Inc, which would focus on the development and sales of high-value-added electric vehicles. The new sensor could make its way into the vehicles built by this JV.

Electric vehicles are heavily dependent on software, unlike conventional internal combustion engine-powered vehicles. Naturally, the electric vehicles' software and sensors consume a large volume of power, which impacts the overall range of the vehicle. In the case of a substantially lesser power-consuming sensor performing the same function, the overall range of the EV will be improved significantly.

First Published Date: 20 Jul 2022, 12:58 PM IST
TAGS: Sony electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
