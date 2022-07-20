HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Breaks Cover, Bookings Open At 11,000

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara breaks cover, bookings open at 11,000 

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled its new flagship Grand Vitara SUV. Pre-bookings for the same are open for 11,000. It will be going against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, among others.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Written By : Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 20 Jul 2022, 12:02 PM
Maruti Suzuki has entered the mid-size SUV segment with the new Grand Vitara. This car will be going against other mid-size SUVs such as Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Tata Harrier among others. The pre-bookings of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara have commenced for 11,000 and it is expected to replace the S-Cross in the company's lineup. The prices of the Grand Vitara are expected to be revealed in August.

Maruti Grand Vitara underpinnings:

The Grand Vitara shares the majority of its components with the already unveiled Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Both the SUVs are based on Suzuki's Global C platform which is also being used on Maruti Suzuki Brezza and S-Cross. The engine, gearbox and other components will also be shared between the two SUVs. This helps in saving some research and development costs.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara exterior highlights:

Up-front, there is a split headlamp design. There are projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps. At the rear, there is a sleek LED tail lamps. Maruti Suzuki will offer the Grand Vitara in 6 monotone colors and 3 dual-tone colors.

Dimensions (mm) 
Length4345
Height (unladen)1645
Width1795
Wheelbase2600

Maruti Grand Vitara interior and feature list:

The interior of the SUV is finished in a dual-tone theme of black and brown. The seats are finished in faux black leather with champagne gold accents in strong hybrid variants whereas the smart hybrid variants will get silver accents.

The Grand Vitara is Maruti Suzuki's first vehicle to be offered with a panoramic sunroof. It also comes with a heads-up display, wireless charger, a digital instrument cluster, 360-degree parking camera, and connected car technology. Other features on offer are ambient lighting, front ventilated seats, keyless entry, rear AC vents, a push button to start/stop the engine, and USB ports among others. There is also a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that does supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

For safety, there are up to 6 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill descent control, rear disc brakes, hill hold assist, electronic stability program,

Maruti Grand Vitara engine options

Maruti Suzuki will offer the Grand Vitara in two engine options. There is a 1.5-litre mild hybrid engine that we have seen on other Maruti Suzuki vehicles while the other one is a new 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine that has been developed with Toyota.

The mild hybrid engine produces 100 PS and 135 Nm. It will be offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic transmission. It has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 21.11 kmpl. The strong hybrid engine produces 115 PS of max power and will come mated to only an e-CVT automatic transmission. Maruti Suzuki claims a best-in-class fuel efficiency figure of 27.97 kmpl.

 Intelligent Hybrid Engine1.5L K-Series Engine
Max Torque122Nm@4400-4800 rpm136.8Nm@4400rpm
Max PowerEngine: 68kW@5500rpm
Total System: 85kW		75.8kW@6000rpm

AllGrip all-wheel-drive technology:

You would be able to get the mild hybrid system with Suzuki's AllGrip all-wheel drive system. It would have four driving modes namely, Auto, Snow, Rock and Sand. The Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder are the only SUVs in the segment that offer an all-wheel drive system.

First Published Date: 20 Jul 2022, 11:48 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki India Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Grand Vitara
