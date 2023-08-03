HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Some Rolls Royce Exclusives Present On Ship That Burned Off The Dutch Coast

Some Rolls-Royce exclusives present on ship that burned off the Dutch coast

Luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce has confirmed that the ship that burnt off the Dutch coast had a small number of its exclusive cars aboard. The OEM is now informing the affected clients personally, a spokesperson of the company informed Bloomberg. Apart from Rolls-Royce, luxury carmakers such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW had several hundreds of their vehicles abroard the Fremantle Highway.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Aug 2023, 10:04 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Smoke is seen from a freight ship in the North Sea, about 27 kilometers (17 miles) north of the Dutch island of Ameland (AP)
Smoke is seen from a freight ship in the North Sea, about 27 kilometers (17 miles) north of the Dutch island of Ameland

The ship had a total of 3,783 cars and construction vehicles, including 498 electric ones, on board. The ship caught fire a week ago which has now gone off, the Dutch ministry coordinating salvage efforts confirmed to AP. Latest pictures show that no smoke was billowing out of the ship, which is anchored 16 kilometers north of the Dutch islands of Schiermonnikoog and Ameland.

The recovery companies are working out a plan of action for towing the freighter to its final location and salvaging it. The ship had a crew of 21, all Indian nationals, and two other people on board. While all others were evacuated, one crew member died. Others got severely injured; they suffered broken bones, burns and breathing problems. They were immediately rushed to hospitals in the northern Netherlands.

The Fremantle Highway had set sail from the German port of Bremerhaven, carrying cars from brands like Mercedes and BMW, to reach its destination at the Port Said in Egypt. It isn't yet clear how the ship caught fire and how did the death of the crew member occur. The presence of electric vehicles on the ship could be one of the reasons for fire but it is surely the reason that is making it difficult to stop the fire.

The ship fire was not immediately doused off using waterdue to the fear of making the nearly 200-meter ship unstable as it floated close to North Sea shipping lanes and a world-renowned migratory bird habitat.

First Published Date: 03 Aug 2023, 10:04 AM IST
TAGS: Rolls Royce BMW Mercedes

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 347 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
66% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 307 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
VRPRIME Anti Fog Film For Car Mirror | Car Accessories Stickers | Water Repellent for Side Mirror Anti Rain Guard | Car Latest Exterior Interior Accessories | Suitable for All Car Mirror (4)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.