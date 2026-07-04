Skoda Octavia RS: 5 things to know about the performance SUV

The Skoda Kodiaq RS has entered India with a quick sell-out story behind it. All 50 units allocated for the market were booked within six minutes. The company introduced its RS performance badge to the premium SUV segment for the first time. Here are five things to know about the performance SUV:

1 Engine and performance Power comes from a 2.0-litre TSI engine that makes 261 bhp and 400 Nm. Output goes to all four wheels through a 7-speed DSG gearbox. Skoda says the Kodiaq RS can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 6.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 231 kmph, making it the quickest Skoda on sale in India.

2 AWD and chassis upgrades The SUV uses an all-wheel-drive system with an electro-hydraulically controlled inter-axle multi-plate clutch. Sensors constantly monitor driving conditions and adjust how power is sent between the front and rear axles. It also gets progressive steering and Dynamic Chassis Control Plus. Skoda says the setup improves steering precision, enhances low-speed manoeuvrability and offers a wider range of damping responses. Driving Mode Select includes Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport, Individual, Snow and Off-Road modes.

3 RS design touches The Kodiaq RS gets glossy black accents on the grille frame, ORVMs, roof rails, upper window frames and D-pillar. It also has an exclusive front grille with a horizontal light strip, a revised front bumper, blacked-out lettering and 20-inch Elias alloy wheels in a polished black finish. At the rear, it features a full-width reflector, polished stainless-steel exhaust tips and body-coloured bumper and side sills. Buyers can choose Moon White, Magic Black, Velvet Red or Steel Grey.

5 RS badge reaches a new segment With the Kodiaq RS, Skoda has brought its performance-focused RS nameplate to a 7-seater SUV for the first time in India. The launch also lines up with two milestones for the brand: more than 50 years of the RS badge and 125 years of Skoda’s motorsport history. The company has also rolled out its ‘Surrender’ campaign for the SUV, built around the idea of surrendering to its performance, luxury, off-road ability and racing roots.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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