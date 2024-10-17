Skoda Kylaq, a rival to Tata Nexon & Maruti Suzuki Brezza is almost here

The Skoda Kylaq will feature a 1-litre TSi engine mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic transmission. The unit will put out 114 bhp of peak power and a maximum torque of 178 Nm. The engine has also been serving in other cars in Skoda's fleet.

2 Design

Although the SUV has been almost completely camouflaged with a bespoke art, there are some areas which can be seen such as the lights of the car. The head-lamps as well as the tail-lamps on the car are both modern looking with LED treatment. The lights at front are split into the two sections, the upper being a slim bar which acts as the DRL and the lower part being the housing for the projector-type headlights. The shape of the headlight is close to a rectangle which tapers down as it goes towards the grille. The tail lights remind you a lot of the Fabia but have a unique look to them with the inverted L-shaped LED tubing inside.

Some parts of the grille can also be seen with Skoda's traditional slated-type look. The car also gets roof rails and LED turn signals on ORVMs. The alloy wheels are blacked out in the camo car but can be peeked at, sporting a newer design.