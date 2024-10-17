Skoda Kylaq, a rival to Tata Nexon & Maruti Suzuki Brezza is almost here

Copyright © HT Media Limited
The Kylaq was announced by Skoda at the start of 2024 as a part of the group's focus on the Indian market's needs. At present, as we near the end of 2024 the carmaker has showcased a camouflaged version of the Kylaq sub-compact SUV for the Indian buyer. The SUV is the second India-specific model from Skoda's stable and it will be based off the Kushaq's platform. Listed below are all of the details that you should know about the upcoming sub-compact SUV.
The Skoda Kylaq will feature a 1-litre TSi engine mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic transmission. The unit will put out 114 bhp of peak power and a maximum torque of 178 Nm. The engine has also been serving in other cars in Skoda's fleet.
Although the SUV has been almost completely camouflaged with a bespoke art, there are some areas which can be seen such as the lights of the car. The head-lamps as well as the tail-lamps on the car are both modern looking with LED treatment. The lights at front are split into the two sections, the upper being a slim bar which acts as the DRL and the lower part being the housing for the projector-type headlights. The shape of the headlight is close to a rectangle which tapers down as it goes towards the grille. The tail lights remind you a lot of the Fabia but have a unique look to them with the inverted L-shaped LED tubing inside.
Some parts of the grille can also be seen with Skoda's traditional slated-type look. The car also gets roof rails and LED turn signals on ORVMs. The alloy wheels are blacked out in the camo car but can be peeked at, sporting a newer design.
In 2021, Skoda introduced the MQB-IN platform which was an India specific one and it proved to be a glaring success for the manufacturer. The Kushaq was the very first car to be made on this platform followed by the Slavia in 2022. The German car maker will be using the platform to introduce its third car of the kind in the Indian automotive space which will be its upcoming sub-compact sedan, the Kylaq with a focus on localisation.
The upcoming car is expected to have all the latest features which competitors are offering in the segment. These include some a large stand-alone touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, six-way adjustable driver and passenger seats with ventilation, rear AC vents, a virtual cockpit for the driver's display and much more.
In terms of safety, the Kylaq will uphold the German legacy with hot formed steel for the front crash module which will work to protect the cabin from frontal crash damages. Since, the Kylaq is based on a platform which has previously scored 5-star ratings on the Kushaq and Slavia in Global NCAP testing, we expect the Kylaq to offer a safety level which is at par with it's siblings. There are a bunch of active safety features which the SUV will host including six airbags, traction and stability control, anti-lock brakes, electronic brake distribution, brake disc wiping, roll over protection, motor slip regulation, electronic differential lock, passenger airbag de-activation, multi collision braking and ISOFIX seats and the list goes on.
