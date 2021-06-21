Skoda Kushaq vs Volkswagen Taigun: Features, specification compared

Skoda Auto India is all set to launch its new five-seater mid-size SUV Kushaq in India later this week. Skoda Kushaq was first showcased in 2020 by the carmaker as part of its India 2.0 plan. When launched, it is expected to take on existing mid-size SUVs like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. However, it will have a tough competition with the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun SUV, with which the Kushaq shares a lot of similarities in terms of platform, dimensions, features and specifications.

Here is a quick look at how the Kushaq and Taigun SUVs stack up against each other.

For a start, it needs to be considered that Kushaq and Taigun can pass off as siblings because the SUVs are based on a similar platform - the MQB-A0-IN - developed by the Volkswagen Group, which also includes Skoda. The dimensions of the Kushaq and Taigun SUVs are, therefore, very similar to each other.

Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun have the same length (4,200 mm) and width (1,760 mm). However, Kushaq will be taller than Taigun SUV by around 42 mm. Both SUVs share the same 2,651 mm wheelbase, which will house 17-inch wheels for Kushaq and Taigun. Despite being taller, the Kushaq will have a smaller ground clearance than Taigun. Kushaq's ground clearance stands at 188 mm, about 17 mm shorter than its rival from Volkswagen.

As far as the engines are concerned, both SUVs will be powered by two choices of petrol engines. Under the hood, Skoda Kushaq will have either a 1.0-litre or a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine. The smaller 1-litre unit is capable of producing 113 bhp of maximum power and 175 Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre engine is slightly more powerful with an output of 148 bhp of power 250 Nm of peak toque.

Volkswagen Taigun SUV's engine performance is also quite similar to that of Kushaq, since both have same engines powering them. Taigun is also powered by a 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines. The smaller unit can produce 115bhp of power and 175Nm of torque, while the more powerful 1.5-litre mill can generate 150bhp of power and 250Nm of torque.

Engines in both Kushaq and Taigun will be mated to both manual and automatic gearboxes. While both the SUVs will have six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit as options, Kushaq will have an extra 7-speed DSG unit as an option as well.

Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun SUVs look bold from the outside and share similar design features. The Kushaq SUV sports LED headlamps flanking a multi-slat grille, halogen fog lights, skid plates at the front and rear, body claddings, roof rails, LED tail lights among some of the key design features. In Taigun, the LED headlamps are square-shaped along with horizontal LED DRLs. It also has dual-tone front bumper with chrome grille housing the fog lamps. The side profile also gets plastic cladding and roof rails. LED tail lamps with a thin red stripe running across the boot line marks the rear design.

Skoda has already announced that Kushaq will be offered in five colours which include Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Honey Orange, and Tornado Red.

As far as the cabin of these two SUVs are concerned, there are similarities here as well. Both SUVs will sport a 10-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, digital driver display, ventilated seats and ambient lighting as features. However, Kushaq will miss out on one of the key USPs Taigun will have - a panoramic sunroof. It remains to be seen if the absence of a sunroof in Kushaq will be deal-breaker or not.

As far as the price of these two SUVs are concerned, there may not be much difference there either. Kushaq is likely to be priced in the bracket of ₹11 lakh to ₹16.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Volkswagen is also likely to keep Taigun SUV's price between the ₹10 lakh and ₹17 lakh bracket.