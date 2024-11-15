Slavia, Taigun, Kushaq and Virtus recalled for this issue

Skoda and Volkswagen have listed a voluntary recall on SIAM's website for the Taigun , Virtus , Kushaq and Slavia . According to the manufacturers, a total of 52 models have been affected, including 38 units of Taigun and Virtus and 14 units of Kushaq and Slavia. The affected models were manufactured between November 29, 2023, and, January 20, 2024.

It is indicated in the listing that there is a suspicion that the weld seam on the 'track control arm' may not have been properly executed during the welding process. Should this component fail, it could lead to an abrupt loss of vehicle control and stability, occurring without any prior indication.

The listing says, “It has been observed that, in Skoda Kushaq and Slavia manufactured during the aforesaid period, due to the production process irregularity at the component supplier’s end, for an identified period, it is suspected that, during the welding process, the weld seam on the affected component “track control arm" might have missed. In unavoidable circumstances and during critical driving maneuvers, if the component fails, it may result in a sudden loss of vehicle stability and control, without any prior warning. This can lead to an accident, potentially injuring the vehicle occupants and causing damage to third parties."

