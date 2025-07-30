Skoda Kodiaq scales new heights. Everything to know about this premium SUV

Skoda Kodiaq , which was launched in its latest avatar just a few months back, has scaled new heights, as the premium SUV has become the first petrol-powered SUV in India to reach the North Face Base Camp of Mount Everest. Skoda Auto India has claimed that the premium SUV travelled 6,000 kilometres across three countries - India, Nepal and China before reaching the Everest Base Camp on the Tibetan side. The Czech auto OEM also claimed that the Kodiaq traversed extreme altitudes, sub-zero temperatures and challenging terrains to reach the Everest Base Camp.

Skoda Kodiaq has become the first petrol-powered SUV from India to reach the North Face Base Camp of Mount Everest, which is recognised by both the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records.

Skoda Kodiaq: Price and variants

Available in two variants - Sportline and L&K, the new Skoda Kodiaq SUV is available at ₹46.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹48.69 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively, in the Indian market.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Skoda Kodiaq 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 46.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 49 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 1499 cc 1499 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 46.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Volkswagen Tayron 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 48 - 50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Audi Q3 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 44.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW X1 1995 cc 1995 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 50.80 Lakhs Compare View Offers

What powers the Skoda Kodiaq?

The Skoda Kodiaq has a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged TSI petrol engine under its hood that is mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. Power is channelled to all four wheels through an AWD (4x4) system. This powertrain is capable of churning out 201 bhp peak power and 320 Nm of maximum torque. It generates 14 bhp more power compared to the previous generation model. The new Skoda Kodiaq promises a fuel efficiency of 14.86 kmpl.

Watch: Check out the new Kodiaq overcome these off-road challenges.

Skoda Kodiaq: Dimension

The new Skoda Kodiaq features a sharper design than its predecessor. The second-generation avatar of the SUV now measures 4,758 mm in length, which is 61 mm more than its predecessor. The width has been decreased by 18 mm, to 1,864 mm. The height of the SUV is 1,659 mm, which is shorter by 20 mm than the previous generation model. Notably, the wheelbase of the new SUV remains unchanged at 2,791 mm.

Skoda Kodiaq: Key features

The new SUV packs a lot of features. It gets new LED headlamps, 18-inch aero-style alloy wheels, a new pair of taillights and a flatter boot. Inside, the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq features a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a 10.25-inch digital instrument display, a HUD (Heads Up Display), and a Smart Dial setup with three rotary knobs below the infotainment screen. It comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 14-speaker Canton audio system, ambient lighting, powered front seats with heating and cooling functionality, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, and multiple USB Type-C ports, among others.

On the safety front, the new SUV comes with several ADAS features such as lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control. Additionally, it gets nine airbags, ESP (Electronic Stability Program), hill hold control, hill descent assist, and more.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: