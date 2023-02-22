HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Singer Gurdas Maan Brings Home The Toyota Land Cruiser Lc300 Worth 2.10 Crore

Singer Gurdas Maan brings home the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 worth 2.10 crore

Popular Punjabi singer Gurdaas Maan is one of the more popular celebrities to bring home the recently launched new generation Toyota Land Cruiser LC300. Bookings for the Japanese carmaker’s flagship offering in India began last year, while deliveries commenced only by the end of January 2023. The new Land Cruiser LC300 retails at 2.10 crore (ex-showroom).

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Feb 2023, 13:24 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 was delivered to singer Gurdas Maan recently in Ludhiana
The Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 was delivered to singer Gurdas Maan recently in Ludhiana
The Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 was delivered to singer Gurdas Maan recently in Ludhiana
The Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 was delivered to singer Gurdas Maan recently in Ludhiana

Gurdas Maan arrived at the Toyota dealership in Ludhiana to take delivery of his new car, videos of which are now being widely shared on social media. The Toyota dealership also organised a special event to hand over the vehicle to the celebrated singer. Maan has opted for the Altitude Black shade on his LC300 and the 66-year-old can be seen in the front passenger’s seat, thanking his fans and wellwishers, as he is driven out of the dealership premises.

Also Read : Auto Expo 2023: Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 showcased priced at 2.10 crore

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
1490 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 27.97 kmpl | 91 bhp
₹15.11 - 18.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Yaris (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Toyota Yaris
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.1 kmpl
₹9.16 - 14.69 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Toyota Innova Hycross (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Hycross
1987 cc | Petrol | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic
₹18.3 - 28.97 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry
2487 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 19.16 kmpl
₹39.41 - 41.2 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The new-generation Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 was one of the showstoppers at the Toyota pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023. The offering has seen high demand globally extending up to four years in certain markets, while the demand in India has been high as well. Considering the model was unveiled globally in August 2021, Indian customers have had to wait about a year and a half for the first batch of models to arrive.

The 2023 Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 for India comes only with a diesel engine. Power comes from the newly-developed 3.3-litre V6 motor tuned for 305 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. The oil burner is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The SUV is based on Toyota’s TNGA platform, which makes it lighter than its predecessor and more agile with respect to on-road dynamics. The new LC300 is lighter by 200 kg, which translates into 10 per cent lower CO2 emissions.

The India-spec Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 gets only the 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine with 305 bhp and 700 Nm
The India-spec Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 gets only the 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine with 305 bhp and 700 Nm
The India-spec Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 gets only the 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine with 305 bhp and 700 Nm
The India-spec Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 gets only the 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine with 305 bhp and 700 Nm

The cabin remains a seven-seater with beige interiors and is fairly loaded on the feature front with a new 12.-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other highlights include LED headlamps, DRLs and taillights, 20-inch alloy wheels, and a comfortable suspension. The model retains its off-roading chops while being known for its legendary reliability. The SUV is fully imported into India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). It competes with offerings like the Land Rover Defender and Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen, BMW X7 and the Lexus LX 570.

Also Read : Toyota and Suzuki working on a small sportscar with a 1.0-litre engine

On the work front, Gurdas Maan is one of the most popular singers in Punjab, having risen to fame in the 1980s. The singer continues to do live shows as well as release fresh tracks and has over 34 albums to his credit. Maan released his latest single ‘Chinta na kar yaar’ in January this year.

First Published Date: 22 Feb 2023, 13:24 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 Toyota Land Cruiser Toyota Toyota India Gurdaas Maan celebrity car collection
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 745 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Delhi_to_Jaipur_highway
Delhi to Jaipur by road is now just 3 hours
Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
Yamaha MT-15 is now offered in a new Metallic Black paint scheme.
2023 Yamaha MT-15 launched: 5 things to know
wheels-1813465_1920
Easy steps to ensure longer life of brake pads
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a clarification on recent social media posts claiming that it has issued a notification lifting ban imposed by NGT on 10 year old diesel and 15 year old petrol cars in Delhi.
NGT ban on old petrol, diesel cars in Delhi revoked? Centre clarifies

Latest News

Singer Gurdas Maan brings home the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 worth ₹2.10 crore
Singer Gurdas Maan brings home the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 worth 2.10 crore
Vintage cars, motorcycles to take part in rally ahead of G20 Summit in Delhi
Vintage cars, motorcycles to take part in rally ahead of G20 Summit in Delhi
Maruti Eeco hits 10 lakh milestone. What makes this simple car a hot-seller?
Maruti Eeco hits 10 lakh milestone. What makes this simple car a hot-seller?
Standing up through sunroof? Dubai Police issues stern warning
Standing up through sunroof? Dubai Police issues stern warning
Tesla Model 3 crashes in China killing one, Autopilot under radar again
Tesla Model 3 crashes in China killing one, Autopilot under radar again

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city