HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Toyota And Suzuki Working On A Small Sportscar With A 1.0 Litre Engine

Toyota and Suzuki working on a small sportscar with a 1.0-litre engine

Under its global partnership with Suzuki, Toyota is developing on a small sportscar with a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine. The engine will power an affordable mid-engine Toyota sportscar that is being developed in collaboration with Suzuki and Daihatsu. Best Car magazine reports that this three-cylinder engine-powered car will churn out around 120 hp of peak power and 200 Nm of peak torque. The Japanese automotive magazine also claims that it will come with a mild-hybrid technology combined with the petrol motor, which will enhance the range and fuel efficiency of the car.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Feb 2023, 19:46 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Toyota is tightlipped about the details of the upcoming sportscar.
Toyota is tightlipped about the details of the upcoming sportscar.
Toyota is tightlipped about the details of the upcoming sportscar.
Toyota is tightlipped about the details of the upcoming sportscar.

The reported power output may not be very impressive for a sportscar, but weighing 1,000 kg, the sportscar will be as lightweight as the Mazda MX-5, which comes powered by a 1.5-litre engine, producing 129 hp of peak power and 150 Nm of peak torque. Clearly, the Toyota sportscar will generate more torque. The upcoming sportscar is claimed to be significantly bigger than Miata and the third-generation MR2. However, the dimensional specifications are not known yet.

Also Read : Nearly 30 mins to travel 10 kms; Bengaluru ranks second among slowest cities

Suzuki is reportedly working on the powertrain for the car, while the front suspension will be adapted from the current generation Toyota Yaris. Also, speaking about the styling, it would come with a resemblance to the Daihatsu Copen. Also, it could take design influence from the MR2 as well. However, Toyota is still tight-lipped about the project. The sportscar will be strictly a twin-seater model, claims the report. The report also claims that this sportscar would be priced at around $20,000.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
1490 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 27.97 kmpl | 91 bhp
₹15.11 - 18.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Yaris (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Toyota Yaris
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.1 kmpl
₹9.16 - 14.69 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Toyota Innova Hycross (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Hycross
1987 cc | Petrol | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic
₹18.3 - 28.97 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry
2487 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 19.16 kmpl
₹39.41 - 41.2 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Toyota's ambition for a sportscar is well known. The automaker showcased the world its Sports EV concept in December 2021, which impressed many. The concept was showcased with an all-electric powertrain, but as it seems the automaker is currently focusing on an internal combustion engine-powered model.

First Published Date: 15 Feb 2023, 19:46 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota sportscar
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Delhi_to_Jaipur_highway
Delhi to Jaipur by road is now just 3 hours
Suzuki Gixxer prices now start from ₹1.40 lakh and go up to ₹2.02 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line Gixxer SF 250 bike.
Suzuki launches Gixxer, Gixxer 250 with new colours. Check full price list
Suzuki_Swift_Sport_1
Suzuki Swift Sport that India never got
wheels-1813465_1920
Easy steps to ensure longer life of brake pads
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance

Latest News

Toyota and Suzuki working on a small sportscar with a 1.0-litre engine
Toyota and Suzuki working on a small sportscar with a 1.0-litre engine
This electric bus with 200-km range to hit the roads in 3 states in India soon
This electric bus with 200-km range to hit the roads in 3 states in India soon
Mercedes unveils W14 2023 Formula 1 challenger as it takes the fight to Red Bull
Mercedes unveils W14 2023 Formula 1 challenger as it takes the fight to Red Bull
New Ferrari F1 car unveiled. Can it revive Italian dreams?
New Ferrari F1 car unveiled. Can it revive Italian dreams?
Hero MotoCorp looks to ramp up export as it aims to recover market share
Hero MotoCorp looks to ramp up export as it aims to recover market share

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city