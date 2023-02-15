HT Auto
Home Auto News Nearly 30 Mins To Travel 10 Kms; Bengaluru Ranks Second Among Slowest Cities

Nearly 30 mins to travel 10 kms; Bengaluru ranks second among slowest cities

Bengaluru is known for its rich history, the IT hubs and traffic jams. Traffic chaos in Bengaluru has been subject of memes all over social media. While many will contest the city's often-chaotic traffic situation, a recent study has ranked the Silicon Valley of India as one of the slowest city to drive around in a vehicle. It takes almost half and hour on average to cover 10 kms in Bengaluru during rush hour. The state capital of Karnataka ranks second in this respect behind London.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Feb 2023, 15:20 PM
The survey, conducted by Geolocation technology specialist TomTom, released a report that says it took 28 minutes 9 seconds to travel 10 kms within Bengaluru city last year during heavy traffic hours. London ranks first with an average time taken to travel the same distance is 35 minutes. Dublin, Ireland's capital, Japanese town of Sapporo and Milan in Italy rank third, fourth and fifth respectively.

The study takes into account the cost of driving based on the price of petrol, diesel as well as charging infrastructure for EVs. It also considers the amount of hours lost and carbon emission due to lengthy traffic jams. Bengaluru ranks among the top five in these respects as well.

The study says that time lost in Bengaluru to rush-hour traffic was an average of 129 hours last year. The city ranks fourth among the top five in this respect. During this period, the city also saw vehicles emitting 974 kg of carbon emission through petrol cars during traffic rush hour. It stands fifth among the top five cities with most carbon emissions in 2022. The study did not reveal data for emission from diesel cars.

TomTom derived these data by analysing 600 million devices. These include the likes of in-dash car navigation, smartphones, personal navigation devices and telematics systems. The agency collects data each day from more than 61 billion anonymous GPS data points around the world, covering a total distance of 3.5 billion kilometers driven.

First Published Date: 15 Feb 2023, 15:20 PM IST
TAGS: traffic jam
