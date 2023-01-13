HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Auto Expo 2023: Toyota Land Cruiser Lc300 Showcased, Priced At 2.10 Crore

Auto Expo 2023: Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 showcased, priced at 2.10 crore

The new-generation Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 has made its public debut in India at the Auto Expo 2023. The flagship Toyota was silently brought to India a few weeks ago with order books open for a while. Select dealerships unofficially accepted bookings months ago for the SUV. The model is now available for a starting price of 2.10 crore (ex-showroom, India) and deliveries are set to begin towards the end of the month. An official announcement is likely to happen soon.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Jan 2023, 18:00 PM
Deliveries of the new-gen Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 will begin in India soon
The new Land Cruiser made its global debut in 2021 and it has taken the Japanese auto giant a while before introducing the model in India. The LC300 commands a super high waiting period extending up to four years in some markets, owing to the high demand amidst a global semiconductor chip shortage. The waiting period is said to be gradually reducing as the supply-chain constraints improve.

Also Read : Toyota bZ4X EV makes an appearance at Auto Expo 2023

The Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 arrives in India with the 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine with 305 bhp and 700 Nm
The 2023 Land Cruiser LC300 comes with a newly-developed 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine tuned for 305 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. The oil burner is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The SUV is based on the automaker’s TNGA platform, which makes it lighter than its predecessor and more agile with respect to on-road dynamics. Toyota says the new platform has helped shave off 200 kg from the kerb weight, which translates into 10 per cent lower CO2 emissions.

In terms of design, the new Land Cruiser is a massive box on wheels with a dominating presence. The SUV gets a massive front grille with chrome inserts, squared LED headlamps with LED DRLs, wraparound LED taillights and 20-inch alloy wheels. The cabin gets a beige and black colour theme with a new 12.-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The centre console has been redesigned as well.

Also Read : Toyota Hilux pick-up truck is available for bookings again. Details here

The new Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 arrives in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and takes on flagship SUVs from other carmakers including the Land Rover Defender, Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen, Lexus LX 570, BMW X7 and the likes.

First Published Date: 13 Jan 2023, 18:00 PM IST
TAGS: Auto Expo 2023 Auto Expo Toyota Land Cruiser Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 Toyota Toyota India
