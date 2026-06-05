Renault reveals ARAI-certified 19.41kpl fuel efficiency for Duster Turbo TCe 100

Renault has revealed the certified fuel-efficiency figure for the new Duster Turbo TCe 100, with the compact SUV delivering an ARAI-rated 19.41kpl. The figure makes the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol version the most economical powertrain in the new-generation Duster line-up announced so far.

The mileage claim puts the smaller turbo-petrol engine ahead of the Duster's larger 1.3-litre turbocharged unit. For reference, the 1.3-litre manual variant is rated at 17.75kpl, while the dual-clutch automatic version offers a claimed 18.45kpl.

Renault offers the Turbo TCe 100 engine across the Authentic, Evolution and Techno variants of the Duster. Prices for these trims range from ₹10.49 lakh to ₹13.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

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1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

Powering the Duster Turbo TCe 100 is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that develops 100hp and 160Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired exclusively with a 6-speed manual transmission. Renault says the powertrain has been specifically tuned to work with the SUV's new RGMP architecture, balancing performance with efficiency.

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