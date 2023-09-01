Renault launches limited special editions of Kiger, Triber and Kwid

French auto giant Renault has introduced a special limited edition version of all three models it has on offer in India. The carmaker has launched the Urban Night Limited Edition of the Kwid, Kiger and Triber in an attempt to boost its sales ahead of the upcoming festive season. The price of these special edition models will cost between ₹7,000 and ₹15,000 more than the top-spec variants of their standard versions. The bookings have been opened for all three models. However, Renault has not revealed how many units of each model will be available for sale yet.

Renault Urban Night Limited Edition Kwid, Triber and Kiger will mostly come with cosmetic changes and a few added features over the existing versions on sale. These include design updates like new exterior colour scheme Stealth Black with combination of Stardust Silver accents. The colour scheme is new for Renault models like the Triber MPV and Kwid hatchback.

Among other features offered by Renault in these special edition models are Smart Mirror Monitor, Advanced Ambient Lighting and illuminated scuff plates inside the cabin. Renault claims the Smart Mirror Monitor is first of its kind 9.66-inch colour display which also plays the role of an adjustable interior rear view mirror and for the front and rear camera recording with wireless smartphone connectivity.

Announcing the lunch of the special edition models, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director at Renault India, said, "This is an exciting announcement for the Renault family including dealers, industry, and our employees. New age customers will make a bold statement with the powerful Urban Night Limited Edition. This reflects our dedication to crafting wow customer-centric experiences. We are confident that this new limited edition will enable us in welcoming more customers to our growing Renault family."

The Renault Kiger SUV comes with two 1.0-litre petrol engines, including a turbocharged one. The engines come mated to either manual or CVT gearboxes. The SUV claims fuel efficiency of 20.62 kmpl. It has also been rated four stars at the Global NCAP crash tests.

Renault Triber MPV is one of the best-selling three-row vehicle in India. The seven-seater model is also the safest in its segment with a four-star rating at Global NCAP.

