2024 Renault Kwid, Triber & Kiger launched. Check out what’s new 

Renault India made some major announcements for its future roadmap recently and also introduced the 2024 versions of the Kwid, Triber and Kiger
The 2024 Renault Kwid, Triber and Kiger arrive with subtle changes to keep the models more relevant. Here’s what each of the cars have to offer
The 2024 Renault Kwid gets an 8-inch touchscreen display with navigation, making it the most affordable hatchback with the feature. It also gets 14 safety features as standard
The 2024 Kwid RXL (O) now gets an AMT option, making it the most affordable automatic hatchback on sale. The lineup starts at ₹4.69 lakh (ex-showroom)
The 2024 Triber now comes with the new Stealth Black exterior while retaining the same mechanicals. The range starts from ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
The 2024 Triber remains the most accessible 7-seater and gets new features like a digital console, wireless charging, driver-side armrest, and powered ORVMs
The 2024 Renault Kiger gets notable updates like new red brake calipers, semi-leatherette seats and bezel-less auto-dimming IRVM
It also gets a new welcome and goodbye function for auto-folding ORVMs. Prices for the 2024 Kiger start from ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
Renault has also confirmed plans to bring 5 new models by 2027 including the next-gen Kiger and Triber, a compact SUV and an EV