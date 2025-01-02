Copyright © HT Media Limited
Renault India announces 3-year/1 lakh km warranty on its cars

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Jan 2025, 12:26 PM
Renault currently only has three models in its portfolio.

Renault India has announced that they will be offering a 3-year or 1 lakh kilometre whichever is earlier warranty on its vehicles that are delivered from 1st January 2025. Not only this, Renault has also introduced new extended warranty schemes for its vehicles. Both the standard and extended warranty programs include complimentary 24x7 Roadside Assistance.

This warranty covers all mechanical and electrical failures or defects related to material, workmanship, or manufacturing faults, ensuring peace of mind to the customers. The extended warranty packages can be purchased at any time during the standard warranty period. A range of extended warranty programmes under the Renault Secure initiative are:

  • 4 years/1,00,000 km (whichever is earlier)
  • 5 years/1,20,000 km (whichever is earlier),
  • 6 years/1,40,000 km (whichever is earlier),
  • 7 years/ unlimited km

First Published Date: 02 Jan 2025, 12:26 PM IST
