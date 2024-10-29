Renault delivers 100 units of Triber, Kiger & Kwid on Dhanteras in Raipur

Renault India has delivered 100 cars in a single day on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. The automaker delivered a total of 100 cars comprising Kwid , Kiger and Triber in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, via a grand delivery event. The delivery event included 52 units of the Renault Triber, 30 units of the Renault Kiger, and 18 units of the Kwid to customers.

Renault further revealed that the recently launched Night & Day Limited Edition variants across its product range has been a hit among customers. Notably, the Kiger and Triber, which are Renault’s more expensive offerings account for a larger share of deliveries, as against its entry-level offering, the Kwid.

The new Night & Day Limited Edition models available cross Renault's range n India has been a hit with customers (Renault India)

Speaking on the occasion, Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President - Sales & Marketing - Renault India said, “We are thrilled by the overwhelming response from our customers, with deliveries crossing 100 units in Raipur during this festive season. These deliveries signify the trust Indian customers have in the Renault brand. Seeing the excitement and appreciation for all our models - Triber, Kiger, and Kwid is heartening. Renault India remains committed to providing our customers with unparalleled products and experiences as we continue to grow in the Indian market."

Renault Triber Features

The Renault Triber, Kiger, and Kwid are locally manufactured at the automaker’s facility in Tamil Nadu. The Triber is a subcompact seven-seater offering that comes with a host of features including a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, wireless charging, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and more. The Triber comes with a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission or an AMT unit.

Renault Kiger Features

Meanwhile, the Renault Kiger is a subcompact SUV that comes with features like semi-leatherette seats and a leatherette steering wheel, auto-folding ORVMs and a bezel-less auto-dim IRVM. The Renault Kiger gets a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine for added power with the Turbo variants sports red brake callipers. The automaker also expanded the Turbo lineup with new RXL and RXT(O) variants. The Kiger also gets the 1.0-litre NA engine from the Triber while transmission options include a 5-speed manual, AMT, and CVT.

Renault Kwid Features

Lastly, The Renault Kwid is the brand’s most accessible offering. The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 rival comes equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen touchscreen infotainment system on the RXL(O) variant and also gets a host of safety features including a rear seatbelt reminder as astandard. There are over 14 safety features as standard on the Kwid. Power comes from only the 1.0-litre NA engine paired with a 5-speed manual and an AMT.

