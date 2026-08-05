Range Rover SV Ultra launched in India at 3.80 crore with world-first electrostatic audio

Range Rover has launched the new SV Ultra in India at a starting price of ₹3.80 crore (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Positioned as the most luxurious interpretation of the Range Rover lineup, the new flagship brings exclusive exterior and interior finishes, a new immersive audio experience, and a petrol mild-hybrid V8 powertrain.

World-first electrostatic audio system

One of the biggest highlights of the Range Rover SV Ultra is the debut of the new SV Electrostatic Sound system. According to Range Rover, it is the world's first use of electrostatic audio technology in a production vehicle.

The system uses 21 thin-film electrostatic transducers integrated into the redesigned headrests, seatbacks and headlining. The speakers are designed to respond significantly faster than conventional units, delivering a clearer and more detailed listening experience with reduced vibration and distortion. The setup is complemented by five bass speakers, Body and Soul Seats (BASS), and the Sensory Floor to create an immersive cabin environment. Occupants can also choose from six wellness programmes aimed at promoting relaxation and focus.

Range Rover says the electrostatic speakers consume up to 90 per cent less power, are around 90 per cent lighter than conventional coil speakers, and are made using fully upcycled and recyclable materials without rare earth elements.

Exclusive exterior and interior finishes

The SV Ultra introduces an exclusive Titan Silver exterior paint that uses fine aluminium flakes and advanced pigments to create a liquid metal-like appearance. Satin Platinum Atlas and Silver Chrome accents, along with new 23-inch alloy wheels featuring Satin Platinum inserts, further distinguish the flagship model.

Inside, the cabin gets a leather-free Orchid White and Cinder Grey Ultrafabrics interior with laser-crafted mosaic seat patterns. The dashboard and cabin trim feature a natural open-pore rattan palm veneer, while gloss white ceramic accents, Orchid White seatbelts, colour-matched speaker grilles, SV Ultra treadplates and a new elongated scatter cushion complete the interior.

Range Rover will offer the SV Ultra with a mild hybrid V8 engine, but another important thing to note is that an all-electric version will join the lineup later this year.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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