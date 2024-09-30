Petrol to electric: Tata Nexon is India's only SUV with widest powertrain range

Tata Nexon is one of the most popular SUVs in India since its launch in 2017. With the updated version that was introduced late last year, the sub-compact SUV has further become popular. While the design and feature-packed cabin have played crucial roles in enhancing the appeal of Tata Nexon , the wide range of powertrain choices have also played a vital role in making the SUV popular.

Tata Nexon sub-compact SUV has a wide range of powertrain options on offer, which include petrol, diesel, petrol-CNG and electric. Additionally, the w

Tata Nexon is the only SUV in India that comes available in petrol, diesel, petrol-CNG bi-fuel and electric powertrain options. While the Tata Punch too comes available in multiple powertrain options, it lacks the diesel motor.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India in 2024

Here is a quick and comprehensive guide to the various powertrain options of the Tata Nexon sub-compact SUV.

Tata Nexon: Petrol

The Tata Nexon petrol variant gets a 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder Revotron engine, which is available with a wide range of transmission options. The transmission choices include a five-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed AMT and a seven-speed DCA unit. This engine is capable of churning out 118 bhp peak power at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm of maximum torque between 1,750 rpm and 4,000 rpm.

Tata Nexon: Diesel

Tata Nexon is available with a diesel engine option as well. The diesel variant gets power from a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged Revotorq motor. This engine is available with transmission choices of a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed AMT. The diesel engine is capable of churning out 113 bhp peak power at 3750 rpm and 260 Nm of maximum torque between 1,500 rpm and 2,750 rpm.

Tata Nexon: Petrol-CNG

Tata Nexon is available in a petrol-CNG bi-fuel combination as well. This variant is powered by the same 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with dual CNG cylinders. Dubbed as Tata Nexon iCNG, this model pumps out 98 bhp peak power at 5,000 rpm and 170 Nm of maximum torque between 2,000 rpm and 3,000 rpm.

Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV is the most popular electric car in India, which has helped the homegrown automaker to grab nearly 85 per cent market share in the country's electric passenger vehicle space. The Tata Nexon EV comes available in two different battery pack options: a 30 kWh pack and a 40.5 kWh pack. The EV gets two different motor options. The 30 kWh battery pack version gets a 127 bhp generating motor, while the 40.5 kWh battery pack version gets a 142 bhp generating motor. The torque output of the EV is 215 Nm. The electric compact SUV promises a range between 325 km and 465 km, depending on the variants.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: