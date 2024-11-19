Nissan starts exporting new Magnite SUV. First batch despatched

Nissan Motor has started to export the new Magnite SUV to global markets. The carmaker announced today that the first batch of the 2024 Magnite SUV has been despatched this month. Around 2,700 units of the SUV were seen being shipped off from Chennai. These SUVs are headed to overseas markets like South Africa, the first country in the world to get the latest version of the Magnite SUV. Nissan had launched the 2024 Magnite facelift SUV in India on October 4 this year.

Nissan Magnite SUV's export plans were announced by the Japanese carmaker during the launch of the facelift model. The carmaker has already sold more than 1.50 lakh units of the Magnite SUV so far and aims to achieve new sales milestone with the updated version. Though Nissan has not officially confirmed which other countries will get the new Magnite, the Japanese auto manufacturer had earlier said that it aims to expand its total export footprint to more than 65 countries, including nations where left-hand drive is the norm.

Nissan launched the new Magnite SUV in October at a starting price of ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices are introductory and are applicable to the first 10,000 customers to drive it home. The SUV is manufactured at the Alliance JV plant of the Japanese carmaker located in Chennai, which it shares with French auto giant Renault.

Nissan Magnite 2024: Key changes in design

Nissan updated the Magnite SUV with several changes to its design, both inside and outside. The exterior now comes with a revised front bumper, a new grille, boomerang style DRLs and new LED headlights. At the sides, the SUV remains similar to its predecessor with the addition of a new set of 16-inch alloy wheels. The rear gets a set of revised tail lamps and redesigned rear bumper.

Nissan Magnite: Features

The cabin of the new Magnite has also been updated with fresh elements and new features. It now offers all-leather upholstery with a bright colour scheme called Sunshine Orange. while Nissan has not changed the touchscreen infotainment screen, there is an updated seven-inch digital instrument cluster with new graphics, a single-pane electric sunroof, new auto-dimming IRVM with a frameless design and a wireless charger. There is a new key that enables auto lock, approach unlock and remote start.

In terms of safety, the 2024 Magnite SUV offers 6 airbags as standard, ISOFIX child seat mounts, an emergency stop signal, Electronic Stability Control, TPMS, ABS with EBD, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist and Hydraulic Brake Assist.

Nissan Magnite: Engine, transmission

One can choose between two petrol engines under the hood of the new Magnite. There is a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine besides a naturally aspirated version of its. The turbo petrol unit gets paired with either a five-speed manual transmission or a CVT gearbox. The non-turbo unit comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). The turbo petrol three-cylinder engine produces 98 bhp and 160 Nm of torque while the three-cylinder non-turbo unit produces 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque.

