Nissan Magnite RED edition launched in India at 7.86 lakh

Nissan Motor India on Wednesday announced the launch of the Magnite RED Edition at a starting price of ₹7,86,500 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new special edition car features a distinctive exterior look thanks to the added aesthetic elements including new red highlights, and chrome hints.
On the outside, the Magnite RED gets a distinctive red accent that covers the front grille, front bumper cladding, wheel arch and body side cladding. A similar accent is also added to the car's interiors that feature a red-themed dashboard, a red accent on the door side armrest and centre console. Needless to say, the use of red colour accent lends this SUV a very sporty look. Other key updates on the car also include a tail door garnish and a prominent RED Edition-specific badge. Over the side, the car retains the R16 diamond-cut alloy wheels.
In terms of features, the car gets a wireless charger, a PM 2.5 air filter, an LED scuff plate, and ambient mood lighting that sets a perfect ambience. Being based on the Magnite XV variant, the car continues to carry forward an 8.0 touchscreen with Wi-fi connectivity for Android Auto & Apple Carplay, a 7.0 full TFT instrument cluster and a Rear-View Camera with Projection Guide.
“The Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite has been a memorable addition to many homes nationwide with over 1 lakh bookings since launch. The new Nissan Magnite RED Edition will accelerate the already-robust demand for the Nissan Magnite with an evolved offering for a young, aspirational, and tech-savvy audience, the RED Edition’s best-in-segment features will greatly enhance comfort and convenience for our valued customers with a Big, Bold, Beautiful visual update," said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.
Under the hood, the RED Edition comes with powertrain/transmission options of 1.0-litre MT, 1.0-litre Turbo MT, and 1.0-litre Turbo CVT.