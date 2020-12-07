Nissan Magnite gets 5,000 bookings in 5 days, max traction for top variants

Nissan Magnite is off to a strong start in a bid to mount a challenge in the sub-compact SUV segment which also features the likes of Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV400, among others. Launched on December 2, Nissan received 5,000 bookings for the Magnite in the first five days, apart from over 50,000 enquiries . While Magnite has an introductory starting price of ₹4.99 lakh (ex showroom), the car maker says 60% of the bookings are for the top two variants.

For reference though, Kia had received 6,500 orders for Sonet in the first day of pre-launch bookings being opened. (Full report here)

Even still, Magnite's performance is a strong indication of possible things to come, especially because the post-festive period sees a cooling off in sales.

The introductory pricing of the Magnite is valid till December 31 after which the pricing structure will see a revision, making the base variant stand at ₹5.59 lakh (ex showroom). Even then, Magnite will sit as the most affordable in its segment.

While affordability is key, Nissan says that a bulk of the bookings are for the top two variants - XV and XV Premium. The car offers a whole lot of features and drive abilities, including a turbo engine and a CVT transmission option with the top-of-the-line XV Premium (O) Dual Tone maxing out at ₹9.59 lakh (ex showroom).

Interestingly, Nissan also says that 40% of all those who have booked a Magnite made use of digital channels.

Magnite seeks to offer a spacious cabin with a capable drive performance. While offered only with petrol engines, it seeks to play to its strengths - ably backed by the much-acclaimed XTRONIC gearbox.

Magnite also packs in a whole lot of features and in a rather smart move, Nissan is offering a Tech Pack at ₹38,698 from the XV grade in the 1.0L B4D Petrol MT version. The price range for this variant and engine option starts at ₹6.68 lakh (ex showroom). The Tech Pack puts in features like an air purifier, puddle lamps, ambient light, wireless car charging, premium speakers, among others.

In all, Nissan is claiming there are more than 20 first-in-class features inside the Magnite which is available in 20 grades.

The Japanese car maker is betting big on Magnite which is its shot at redemption in the Indian car market. While the price structure makes the car lucrative, it competes in a very tight space with worthy rivals to fend off. Additionally, Nissan will have to work overtime to expand its sales and post-sales network in the country, an area where it says it is constantly improving.