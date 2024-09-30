Nissan Magnite facelift to launch on October 4, bookings open: Key expectations

Nissan Magnite is slated to receive a significant update through the facelifted version, which is scheduled to launch in India on October 4, with deli

Nissan Magnite is one of the key SUVs in the Indian market that sits alongside tough competitors such as Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO etc. However, despite being in the Indian market for quite some time the Magnite has not received any major update so far, while all its rivals have received respective facelifts. Now, the Japanese carmaker is gearing up to introduce an updated iteration of the Magnite SUV, which remains the key revenue churner for the brand.

Slated to be launched on October 4, in the middle of the festive season, the Nissan Magnite facelift has been teased through some images, giving us a glimpse of what the SUV would look like. Bookings for the Nissan Magnite facelift have commenced officially. Interested customers can book the model by visiting their nearest Nissan dealerships or via the online portal of the automaker. Deliveries of the SUV will commence on October 5, a day after the launch.

Here is a quick look at the key expectations from the upcoming Nissan Magnite facelift SUV.