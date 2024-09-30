Nissan Magnite facelift to launch on October 4, bookings open: Key expectations

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Nissan Magnite is one of the key SUVs in the Indian market that sits alongside tough competitors such as Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO etc. However, despite being in the Indian market for quite some time the Magnite has not received any major update so far, while all its rivals have received respective facelifts. Now, the Japanese carmaker is gearing up to introduce an updated iteration of the Magnite SUV, which remains the key revenue churner for the brand.
Slated to be launched on October 4, in the middle of the festive season, the Nissan Magnite facelift has been teased through some images, giving us a glimpse of what the SUV would look like. Bookings for the Nissan Magnite facelift have commenced officially. Interested customers can book the model by visiting their nearest Nissan dealerships or via the online portal of the automaker. Deliveries of the SUV will commence on October 5, a day after the launch.
Here is a quick look at the key expectations from the upcoming Nissan Magnite facelift SUV.
Nissan Magnite facelift will come carrying a similar silhouette as the current model, but there would be some major tweaks to the front and rear profile of the SUV. There will be a redesigned and sleeker radiator grille, revamped LED headlamps and reworked bumper. Also, the updated Magnite will come with a new motif for the LED daytime running lights. The side profile of the SUV is expected to remain the same as the current model, but there will be a new set of alloy wheels. Moving to the rear profile, there would be a revamped bumper and redesigned taillights as well.
The Nissan Magnite facelift would come with an updated interior. The major changes inside the cabin would include a larger touchscreen infotainment system, while the SUV is likely to feature a refreshed interior theme with a reworked dashboard layout. Expect the updated version of the Nissan Magnite to come with wireless smartphone connectivity and a sunroof as well.
The Nissan Magnite facelift would continue with the same 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor. Transmission choices for the SUV would include a five-speed manual gearbox, an AMT unit and a CVT as well. Expect the power and torque output figures to remain unchanged.
