Nissan announces free AC check-up camp for customers

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Apr 2025, 13:23 PM
  • Nissan currently only has the Magnite and the X-Trail in its portfolio.
Nissan Magnite launched the facelift in 2024. It received cosmetic updates and feature additions.

Nissan Motor India has declared a complimentary two-month AC check-up camp for its customers nationwide. This initiative will take place from April 15 to June 15, 2025, at all authorised service centres throughout India, providing customers with an array of services and discounts. The check-up will be carried out by Nissan's trained service professionals utilising genuine Nissan spare parts.

Customers are eligible for discounts of up to 10 per cent on labour costs and up to 15 per cent on Value Added Services (VAS). The service camps will take place at the company's wide-ranging network of 123 service workshops, which serve all Nissan vehicles. These camps provide a thorough 12-point inspection, in addition to a free car top wash.

Also Read : Nissan bets big on Magnite facelift to kickstart its turnaround journey

New compact SUV and MPV teased

Nissan Motor India has revealed a preview of its forthcoming seven-seater B-MPV, specifically tailored for the Indian market. The company has announced that this new MPV is set to debut in 2025, marking a significant addition to its product lineup in India.

Notably, during the recent Global Product Showcase Event in Yokohama, Japan, Nissan introduced two new offerings intended for the Indian market. Following the launch of the new MPV, the company plans to release a previously announced five-seater C-SUV (compact sports utility vehicle) in early 2026. This SUV is expected to compete with models such as the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Skoda Kushaq, among others. Nissan Motor India has confirmed its commitment to introducing four new products by FY26 for Indian consumers across the B, C, and D-SUV segments.

The C-segment Nissan SUV will be ‘made in India, made for the world products’, just like the Magnite. The five seater C-SUV will be the second model from the Chennai plant to follow the ‘One Car, One World’ strategy.

Nissan is setting its sights on achieving an ambitious target of 100,000 units in both annual domestic sales and exports from India. To support this goal, the company will locally manufacture both new products at the Alliance JV plant in Chennai.

First Published Date: 17 Apr 2025, 13:23 PM IST

