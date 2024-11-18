Next-gen Mercedes-Benz CLA to receive 48V hybrid tech, will get a new platform and engine

Mercedes-Benz CLA is all set to receive its next-generation avatar, which is expected to break cover in the coming months. The new CLA will not only come with a host of updates on the design and feature front but it will be underpinned by the German luxury car manufacturer's Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA), as well as get a 48V hybrid powertrain as well, which will comprise an all-new 1.5-litre petrol engine promising diesel-like efficiency.

Next-gen Mercedes-Benz CLA: New platform

The new generation Mercedes-Benz CLA will be underpinned by the Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture, popularly known as MMA. This platform has been engineered as an architecture dedicated to electric vehicles, with heavy technical and design influence from the EQXX concept. However, the platform is capable of housing a bespoke mild-hybrid powertrain as well. The upcoming CLA will come equipped with a mild-hybrid powertrain.

Next-gen Mercedes-Benz CLA: New petrol engine

The new generation Mercedes-Benz CLA will come powered by a new 1.5-litre four-cylinder M252 engine, which comes paired with an electric motor. The new CLA's engine will come smaller and weighing around 17 per cent lighter than the automaker's current four-cylinder engine.

The cylinders of the new engine are positioned as close together as possible to keep the block compact. The exhaust manifolds are housed within the cylinder head itself rather than outside it, while the gearbox, electric motor and inverter will come integrated into one tightly formed unit, which will help the carmaker to keep the engine's size smaller.

The engine will churn out power output between 134 bhp and 161 bhp through the front axle, or 188 bhp to both axles in the range-topping CLA 4Matic. The electric motor onboard the car will draw energy from a 1.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The carmaker claims that this powertrain will offer fuel efficiency replicating diesel engines.

Next-gen Mercedes-Benz CLA: New gearbox

Channelling power to the wheels for the new generation Mercedes-Benz CLA will be a newly developed eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. This gearbox will be designated as 8F-eDCT.

