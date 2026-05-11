Next-gen Kia Sonet spotted on test in India; What to expect

The one has been on sale on our shores since 2020, remaining largely unchanged for the past six years barring a facelift three years ago. In spite of the lack of updates, it remains among the most popular SUVs in the sub-4m space, and with competition intensifying, the South Korean carmaker is gearing up to launch a comprehensive update for the model. Test mules of the second generation Sonet have been spotted for the first time, revealing sparse but crucial details about what we can expect ahead of a likely 2027 debut.

While the test mules remain heavily camouflaged, the upcoming Kia Sonet appears to draw from the larger Seltos, which itself entered its second generation earlier this year. A prominent grille stretches across the entire front fascia, connecting the headlamps, while two LED DRLs are fitted above on either end.

The front bumper takes on a new approach with a much cleaner form factor, while the bonnet retains the aggressive muscular shapes as the one on the current model. There is a panoramic sunroof as well, and the alloy designs appear aligned with those on Kia’s latest offerings.

New-gen Kia Sonet: Updated platform and tech suite

The second-gen Sonet is expected to be migrated on to Kia’s K1 platform, which does duties in the Syros as well as the Hyundai Venue. With this, the SUV is likely to improve its packaging, freeing up more space for the rear occupants due to a lengthened wheelbase. The new platform is further expected to help improve technology and safety, potentially translating to a stronger Bharat NCAP safety rating. The new Syros and Venue have both secured 5 stars in their respective crash tests.

The dashboard design is expected to be revamped entirely with more premium materials and a minimalistic layout, similar to the Syros and Seltos. Larger 12.3-inch infotainment and driver’s display screens could be on the cards for the new-generation Sonet. However, it will be interesting to see whether Kia will offer a Level-2 ADAS suite with the Sonet, as such a feature was removed from the Syros with the MY2026 update.

Inside, we expect to see an overhauled dashboard with new layout and more upmarket materials for upholstery and trim options. The new-gen Sonet is likely to get larger displays for the infotainment and digital cluster, and is expected to adopt a more advanced Level-2 ADAS suite.

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New-gen Kia Sonet: Powertrain options

The new Sonet will likely retain the current powertrain lineup, including a 1.20-litre NA petrol (82 bhp/115 Nm), a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (118 bhp/172 Nm), and a 1.5-litre diesel (114 bhp/250 Nm). These will continue to be offered with the same manual and automatic transmission options.

However, Kia is reportedly developing a strong-hybrid engine for the Sonet based on the 1.2-litre petrol engine, but it will be introduced much later towards 2029. There are no concrete details on specifications at this stage.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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