New Porsche 911 GT3 launched in India at 3.32 crore, deliveries to commence by end of 2026

German luxury automaker Porsche has launched the new 911 GT3 in India at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹3.32 crore. Bookings for the new Porsche 911 GT3 are open, while deliveries will begin at the end of 2026. The new Porsche 911 GT3 has been slotted between the Carrera and the sportier Turbo S model.

Porsche has launched the new 911 GT3 in India at ₹ 3.32 crore, featuring a 503bhp naturally aspirated flat-six engine, while also introducing updates to the MY27 Taycan range

New Porsche 911 GT3: Engine

The new Porsche 911 GT3 is powered by a 4.0L naturally aspirated flat six-cylinder engine producing 503 bhp and 450 Nm of torque, sending power to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The new GT3 accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.4 seconds and boasts a top speed of 311 kmph.

New Porsche 911 GT3: Exterior

The new Porsche 911 GT3 boasts 10 exterior colour options from Porsche’s paint-to-sample service. Additionally, the sports car sits on 20-inch forged aluminium wheels at the front and 21-inch forged aluminium wheels at the rear. Not only that, but the car also gets matrix LED headlights as standard, along with a large rear wing at the rear.

Customers who want a personalised GT3 can opt for the Weissach Programme or the Exclusive Manufaktur customisation programme for bespoke options ranging from seats and roof finish to wheels and carbon fibre inserts, among others.

New Porsche 911 GT3: Interior

The new Porsche 911 GT3 is equipped with several features, some of which include four-way electrically adjustable sports seats, while adaptive seats are optional; a GT sports steering wheel, a 12.6-inch curved instrument cluster, a 10.9-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, and a wireless smartphone charger, among others.

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Porsche launches MY27 Taycan

Porsche has introduced a series of updates for the MY27 Taycan. The company has introduced changes aimed at driver engagement, track-focused capability, as well as in-car technology. The revised range is equipped with a new E-Shift system with simulated gear changes, an updated infotainment system, along with a Manthey Kit option for the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package. Furthermore, the company highlighted the Taycan Turbo GT's Nurburgring Nordschleife lap performance, where development driver Lars Kern recorded a time of 6:55.533 minutes in the electric car category.

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