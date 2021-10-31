New Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe to soon join the SL roadster: Report

Mercedes-AMG has just unveiled its much-hyped new SL roadster. The German luxury car brand last Thursday has introduced the updated Mercedes-AMG SL, one of the longest-running nomenclatures in the automaker's portfolio, for nearly seven decades. Now, the iconic car marque has confirmed that a brand new Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe is on the card, reports Road and Track.

The upcoming Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe will reportedly join the new SL roadster. Both the two-door high-performance models will co-exist, claimed Mercedes design chief Gorden Wagener.

He also claimed that both the cars will be underpinned by the same architecture and share some components. However, both the cars will target a different set of buyers with their distinctive styling and characteristics.

The Mercedes-AMG SL is meant to be a comfortable luxurious cruiser while the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe is a high-performance sporty track-focused car.

As Mercedes design chief explained, the top of the line SL 63 will get AMG Active Ride Control air suspension as a standard feature, ensuring a comfortable journey experience. There will be hydraulic anti-roll stabilization that takes the place of normally fixed anti-roll bars to keep the SL steady during cornering, without jeopardizing the comfort and stability.

The upcoming Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe is expected to start right where the current model left off. It will compete with rivals such as Porche 911.

The upcoming GT Coupe is likely to carry the same MBUX infotainment system featuring a tiltable and large 11.9-inch portrait-oriented display accompanied by a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster and a head-up display with augmented reality technology, which are available in the newly unveiled SL roadster.

The revamped Mercedes-AMG SL roadster will be available in two variants - SL 55 and SL 63. Both the variants get power from a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine. The SL 55 churns out 469 hp of power and 700 Nm torque. The SL 63 belts out 577 hp power and 800 Nm torque.