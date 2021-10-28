2022 Mercedes-AMG SL gets fabric roof, AWD, V8 engine

Mercedes-Benz on Thursday has introduced the updated Mercedes-AMG SL. One of the longest-running nomenclatures in the German luxury car brand's portfolio, SL has been in business for nearly seven decades. The new generation model, R232 comes replacing the ageing predecessor.

(Also Read: Mercedes Sustaineer electric concept delivery van makes cities cleaner)

The carmaker claims that the new Mercedes-AMG SL comes as completely new compared to its predecessor. The soft-top roadster gets a completely new architecture, design, new technologies and a two-row seating interior. The new SL replaces the GT Roadster and it will be exclusively sold as an AMG model.

Speaking about the design, the car has adopted the fresh styling language of the automaker. It gets a sharp design at the exterior. The design elements include an aggressive Panamericana grille with vertical slats flanked by angular headlights. The headlamps come similar to the CLS. The side profile of the new SL gets pop-out electronic door handles just like the new S-Class.

Mercedes-Benz has switched from a metal top to a three-layer retractable fabric soft top. With this, the car has shaved off around 21 kg weight. This results in better handling. It gets a heated rear window made of glass and the top can be folded or raised in 15 seconds at speeds of up to 50 kmph).

The car gets quad exhausts flanking a rear diffuser. This indicates the car is a high-performance AMG badged one. Mercedes will sell the new SL with an optional Aerodynamic Package that comprises beefier flics for front and rear bumpers, active aero in the front underbody, and a chunkier rear diffuser.

Inside the cabin, it gets a leather-lined, four-seating layout. The car also gets the latest MBUX infotainment system featuring a large 11.9-inch portrait-oriented display. This touchscreen can tilt forward for ease of use and is accompanied by a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster. It also gets a head-up display with augmented reality technology.

The revamped SL will be available in SL 55 and SL 63 variants. Both the variants will draw power from a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine. The base model churns out 469 hp of power and 700 Nm torque. The higher variant belts out 577 hp power and 800 Nm torque. Also, it gets AWD for the first time. The pricing of the car is yet to be revealed. Expect it to be available for mass buyers in 2022.