New Maruti Suzuki Tour H1 launched for fleet buyers, priced from 4.80 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Alto K10 CNG for fleet buyers badged as the Tour H1. The Maruti Tour H1 will be sold exclusively as a commercial hatchback and will be available with petrol and CNG options to make it more efficient. The Maruti Suzuki Tour H1 is priced from 4.80 lakh for the standard petrol variant, going up to 5.70 lakh for the S-CNG variant. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Jun 2023, 15:36 PM
The Maruti Suzuki Tour H1 is the commercial version of the Alto K10 hatchback and is available in petrol and S-CNG options
The new Maruti Suzuki Tour H1 is based on the new-generation Alto K10 and gets the same design and cabin. However, cost savings are visible in the form of the black bumper, ORVMs and door handles. The commercial hatchback rides on steel wheels without wheel covers.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Top 5 highlights

Power comes from the familiar new-gen 1.0-litre K-Series DualJet, Dual VVT petrol engine that develops 65 bhp at 5,500 rpm on the petrol and 56 bhp at 5,300 rpm on the CNG version. Peak torque stands at 89 Nm at 3,500 rpm on the petrol and 82.1 Nm at 3,400 rpm in CNG mode. Maruti claims a fuel efficiency figure of 24.6 kmpl on the petrol and 34.46 km/kg (ARAI certified) on the S-CNG variant of the Tour H1.

Watch: Maruti Alto K10 2022: First Drive Review

Speaking about the new Tour H1, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales - Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The all-new Tour H1 carries on the legacy and trust built by the Alto K10 for the commercial segment. It comes equipped with the trusted Next-Gen K 10C engine, impressive interiors and exteriors along with a host of comfort, convenience, and safety features. Offering excellent fuel efficiency, the Tour H1 is set to deliver immense joy in the lives of our commercial channel customers."

Other upgrades include dual airbags, front seat belts with pre-tensioner and force limiter, seatbelt reminders for the front occupants, engine immobiliser, ABS with EBD, speed limiter, reverse parking sensors, and more. The commercial version of the hatchback will be available in three colours - Metallic Silky Silver, Metallic Granite Grey, and Arctic White. Maruti's last launch was the Jimny 5-door, the brand's new halo product in the country.

First Published Date: 09 Jun 2023, 15:36 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Tour H1 Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
