Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is considered to be one of the best budget hatchbacks in the Indian market
Maruti offers the Alto K10 with a petrol powertrain and a CNG powertrain
The petrol engine is offered with a 5-speed gearbox or a 5-speed AGS whereas the CNG powertrain gets a manual gearbox only
The petrol engine has a claimed fuel efficiency of 24.39 kmpl while the CNG powertrain has a claimed fuel efficiency of 33.85 km/kg
In terms of cabin features, there is a digital speedometer, cabin air filter, front power windows, air conditioning with heater, power steering and much more
The safety features include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, rear seatbelts, seatbelt reminders and high speed alert.
Alto K10 comes with body coloured bumpers and door handles, wheel covers and roof antenna.
The lower variants get SmartPlay Dock system whereas the higher variants get SmartPlay Studio infotainment system.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is priced between ₹3.99 lakh and ₹5.96 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.