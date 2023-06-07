HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV launched. Check out price, specs, features and more

The much-awaited Maruti Suzuki Jimny has been officially launched in the Indian car market at a starting price of 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in six trim options, the price of this SUV goes up to 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The Jimny is part of Maruti's strong push in the SUV segment and has a rich heritage spanning over five decades. Interestingly, India is the first market in the world to get the five-door version of Jimny.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 07 Jun 2023, 10:37 AM
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is the latest SUV that is all set to hit Indian roads. The much-awaited model was first showcased at Auto Expo 2023 and India is the first market anywhere in the world to get its five-door version.
Jimny traces its roots back to 1970 and is looking at blending classic style elements with modern additions to potentially woo Indian customers.
Jimny measures 3,985 mm in length, is 1,645 mm wide and stands 1,720 mm tall.
The SUV has a wheelbase of 2,590 mm and a ground clearance of 210 mm.
It also offers a boot space of around 211 liters which opens up to 332 liters if the rear seats are folded down entirely.
The Jimny gets a five-slot grille on the face, just under the clamshell bonnet. It also gets retro-like round head lights and fog lights.
The Maruti SUV stands on 15-inch wheels with dark alloy design. It is offered in multiple colour options as well – Blue, Black, Red, Grey, White and two dual-tone hues.
The spare wheel is mounted on the trunk door. The brake light is placed just above it while the tail lights have been incorporated into the rear bumper.
Step inside and the Jimny’s cabin is rather basic, perhaps staying true to its off-road nature. The seats get fabric upholstery and there is also a grab handle on the dashboard for the front passenger.
Storage space is at a premium but the SUV does come with a nine-inch infotainment screen with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. 
Other feature highlights include four speakers, automatic climate control, start-stop button, TFT monotone display and steering-mounted controls.
Powering the Jimny is a 1.5-litre K15 petrol engine which puts out 103 bhp and offers 134.2 Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a manual as well as automatic transmission gearboxes.
The vehicle gets 4x4 as standard. It has an approach angle of 36 degrees, departure angle of 47 degrees and rampover angle of 24 degrees.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is one of the biggest launches in Indian car market in 2023.
While the two-door version of the Jimny was being manufactured in the country for export to select markets, its India launch has been on the cards for several years. With the growing appetite for lifestyle SUVs with 4x4 capabilities, it was only a matter of time before Maruti Suzuki bolstered its lineup with the model. But while the company has several SUVs in its lineup now, the Jimny is carrying a bulk of the weight of expectations and is now locking horns against Mahindra Thar.

Also Read : Challenge to bring lifestyle products amidst tightening emission norms: Maruti Suzuki

TrimPrice (ex-showroom)
Zeta MT 12.74 lakh
Alpha MT 13.69 lakh
Alpha MT (DT) 13.85 lakh
Zeta AT 13.94 lakh
Alpha AT 14.89 lakh
Alpha AT (DT) 15.05 lakh

The first-generation Jimny was introduced in global markets in 1970 and has since been appreciated for its rugged character in a relatively small footprint. Built on a ladder-frame chassis and with a non-independent front and rear suspension, the Jimny is as rugged as a Maruti Suzuki vehicle can be at the moment. But will it be enough to make a very deep mark in the Indian car market?

What is the engine and transmission on the Maruti Suzuki Jimny?

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that is mated to a four-speed torque converter automatic or a five-speed manual gearbox. This engine produces around 105 hp and offers 134 Nm of torque.

The Jimny is further equipped with AllGrip Pro 4WD system and also has a low-range gearbox with ‘2WD-high’, ‘4WD-high’ and ‘4WD-low’. There is also an electronic traction control system and a three-link rigid axle suspension.

What are the dimensions of Maruti Suzuki Jimny?

Maruti Suzuki Jimny measures 3,985 mm in length, is 1,645 mm wide and stands 1,720 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,59 0mm. The main highlight of this version of the vehicle is that it offers more cabin space than its three-door twin - at around 340 mm longer wheelbase.

What are the feature highlights inside Maruti Suzuki Jimny?

The Jimny is a four-seater at best but rear doors make entry and exit relatively easy. The cabin has an all-black colour theme, circular dials for the HVAC controls, nine-inch main infotainment screen with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, semi-digital driver display and more. Storage space is minimal but there is a grab handle on the dashboard.

The Jimny comes with several safety features like six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear-view camera, ESP with hill hold assist, among others.

What are the colour options on the Jimny?

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is being offered in multiple single and dual-tone colour options. The list includes Bluish Black, Kinetic Yellow with Bluish Black Roof, Sizzling Red with Bluish Black Roof, Nexa Blue, Sizzling Red, Granite Gray, Pearl Artic White.

First Published Date: 07 Jun 2023, 10:37 AM IST
