Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar 4x4: Price and specs comparison

Maruti Suzuki Jimny has been one of the most awaited SUVs in India. Since Maruti Suzuki showcased the three-door version of the Jimny at the Auto Expo 2020, consumer interest has increased. The automaker showcased the car in its five-door guise at the Auto Expo 2023 and, within four months, launched the car in the country . To be sold through the premium Nexa retail network of Maruti Suzuki, the Jimny comes as a lifestyle off-roader and directly competes with rivals like Mahindra Thar.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny has already garnered pretty good attention from potential buyers and enthusiasts in India. Priced between ₹12.74 lakh and ₹15.05 lakh (ex-showroom), the Maruti Suzuki Jimny comes with an eye-catching design and a host of features. Also, being an AWD off-roader, the SUV comes as an appealing product for many. While its closest rival, Mahindra Thar, is available in both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options, Maruti Suzuki is yet to confirm its intention of bringing a rear-wheel drive variant of the Jimny. On the other hand, Mahindra is also working on a five-door version of the Thar, which upon launch, will be the direct competitor against Jimny.

Here is a comparison between the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar's 4x4 versions.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar 4x4: Price

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is available in AWD options only, equipped with Suzuki's famous AllGrip Pro 4WD technology. Available in six different trim options, the SUV is available at a price range of ₹12.74 lakh and ₹15.05 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Mahindra Thar 4x4 is available in eight trim options and comes priced between ₹13.87 lakh and ₹16.78 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar 4x4: Dimension

Maruti Suzuki Jimny comes 3,985 mm long, 1,645 mm wide, and 1,720 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,590 mm. Also, the SUV has 210 mm of ground clearance. Mahindra Thar measures 3,985 mm in length, 1,820 mm in width, and 1,850 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm and 226 mm of ground clearance.

This means both Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar measure the same in length. However, the Thar is wider and taller than Jimny. However, being a five-door model, the Jimny has a longer wheelbase but comes with a shorter ground clearance.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar 4x4: Powertrain

Maruti Suzuki Jimny gets power from a 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine that churns out 104.8 PS of peak power at 6,000 rpm and 134.2 Nm of maximum torque at 4,000 rpm. Transmission options include a five-speed manual gearbox and a four-speed automatic unit. The manual variant of the SUV returns 16.94 kmpl of mileage, while the automatic version offers 16.39 kmpl of fuel economy.

On the other hand, Mahindra Thar is available in three different engine options. There is a petrol engine and two diesel engine options on offer with this SUV. The petrol engine is a 2.0-litre Stallion 150 TGDi unit that is available with both six-speed manual and six-speed automatic gearbox options. This engine pumps out 152 PS of power and 300-320 Nm of torque.

Thar's smaller diesel motor is a 1.5-litre D117 CRDe unit, and it is available only with a six-speed manual transmission. This engine kicks out 112 PS of peak power and 300 Nm of maximum torque. The other diesel engine is a larger 2.2-litre mHawk 130 CRDe motor available with six-speed manual and six-speed automatic gearbox options. This engine churns out 132 PS of peak power and 300 Nm of peak torque.

