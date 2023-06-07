A five-door variant of the off-roader was shown at Auto Expo 2023, which is slated to launch here today
Expected to be priced between ₹10.50-15 lakh, Jimny will be sold via Nexa network
Here are some key accessories you can fit into your Jimny if you are planning to buy one
Body cladding could be a perfect accessory for your Jimny as it is a pure off-roader
Adding roofrail will give it more practicality with enhanced luggage carrying capacity
If you plan to take your Jimny for off-roading, adding some extra lights will be a good idea
Adding some underbody protection to the SUV will make it a more capable off-roader
Adding aftermarket bumpers will not only give the SUV a beefy look but will improve its approach and departure angles too
You can think about giving your Jimny's spare wheel a cover that will enhance its protection