Maruti Suzuki Jimny is the brand's most awaited car from in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 07, 2023

A five-door variant of the off-roader was shown at Auto Expo 2023, which is slated to launch here today

Expected to be priced between 10.50-15 lakh, Jimny will be sold via Nexa network

Here are some key accessories you can fit into your Jimny if you are planning to buy one

Body cladding could be a perfect accessory for your Jimny as it is a pure off-roader

Adding roofrail will give it more practicality with enhanced luggage carrying capacity

If you plan to take your Jimny for off-roading, adding some extra lights will be a good idea

Adding some underbody protection to the SUV will make it a more capable off-roader

Adding aftermarket bumpers will not only give the SUV a beefy look but will improve its approach and departure angles too

You can think about giving your Jimny's spare wheel a cover that will enhance its protection
Check our Maruti Suzuki Jimny review
