New Maruti Suzuki Dzire to debut next week: Everything we know about this sedan

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the updated iteration of Dzire on November 11. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been a very popular car in the Indian passenger vehicle market. While sedans have been struggling in the market just like the rest of the world owing to the rapid growth of SUVs and crossovers, the Dzire has consistently been one of the highest-selling models in the country for almost every month. With the upcoming Dzire, Maruti Suzuki has spiced up the things.

Here are the key changes the Maruti Suzuki Dzire will incorporate.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Exterior

The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire will adopt a more aggressive design philosophy compared to the outgoing model. It will have sharper lines, unlike the current generation model. At the front, the new Dzire will feature a larger and differently shaped radiator grille adorned with several horizontal chrome slats, updated LED headlamps equipped with integrated LED daytime running lights (DRL), and fog lights. Additionally, the Maruti Suzuki compact sedan will be fitted with a new set of alloy wheels, a redesigned rear profile featuring LED tail lights and a shark-fin antenna.

This is the first time that the carmaker has updated India's best-selling sedan since 2016. (Image courtesy: YouTube/Anurag Choudhary)

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Interior

The interior of the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire will be distinctive from what the current generation model carries. The dashboard layout of the upcoming Dzire will be the same as the fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift which was launched earlier this year with a plethora of updates on the exterior and inside cabin as well as under the hood. The new Dzire will continue to feature a dual-tone black and beige theme for the cabin while the top-spec models are expected to get leather upholstery. There will be a large free-standing nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a faux-wooden trim on the dashboard among other features. Also, a sunroof and a 360-degree camera are expected to be there.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Powertrain

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Dzire is expected to be underpinned by the same platform as the current generation Swift hatchback. Consequently, this subcompact sedan will become the second vehicle to utilise the new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine that made its way into the new Swift launched earlier this year. In the Swift, this engine produces 80 bhp peak power and 112 Nm of maximum torque, and similar performance is expected from the Dzire as well. Just like the Swift, expect a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT to be available with the Dzire. There would also be a CNG powertrain on offer which would produce around 68 bhp and 101 Nm.

