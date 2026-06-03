New Bentley Flying Spur unveiled, ditches the iconic round headlamps

Bentley has pulled the covers off the latest Flying Spur, and the biggest change is easy to spot. The luxury sedan has moved away from the round headlamps that long defined the model, replacing them with a fresh front-end design that uses single lamps for the first time on a Bentley sedan since 1962. The new car also brings updated hybrid powertrains, revised styling and the return of the performance-focused Flying Spur S.

New Bentley Flying Spur: New front, new identity

The new Flying Spur has been redesigned to sit closer to Bentley’s latest Continental GT family. The front grille is now integrated into the bumper, while the wing vent detail has been replaced by a smoother front wing surface. Bentley says the cleaner look is meant to give the sedan a more modern and uninterrupted appearance.

The rear has also been reworked. A new boot lid brings more flowing surfacing, along with new tail-lamps and a body-coloured number plate surround. Buyers will also be able to choose new 22-inch wheel finishes, including options for Azure and S variants. A new paint shade called Dark Teal joins the palette too.

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New Bentley Flying Spur: S badge returns

The Flying Spur S models are also back, and this time Bentley says it is the most powerful S version yet. It uses a High Performance Hybrid powertrain with 671 bhp and 930 Nm, which is nearly 20 per cent more powerful than the previous Flying Spur S.

Bentley claims the sedan can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.7 seconds and go on to a top speed of 307 kmph. The S model also gets the Performance Active Chassis, a setup previously reserved for the Speed and Mulliner versions. It includes Active All-Wheel Drive, twin-valve dampers, torque vectoring, the 48V Bentley Dynamic Ride system and a new ESC software package. For the first time on a Flying Spur S, it also features an electronic limited-slip differential.

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New Bentley Flying Spur: Cabin focus and audio

Inside, Bentley is offering five seat styles, each said to take 12 hours of handcraftsmanship. The trim choices include fluted and advanced quilted inserts.

The Virtuoso Collection adds a more exclusive theme across Bentley’s line-up, with Naim for Mulliner audio, Champagne Gold detailing and three interior themes named Soprano, Tenor and Bass. The audio system uses 21 speakers and was first developed for the coachbuilt Batur.

Bentley says production of the new Flying Spur will begin in Crewe in September. Deliveries to most markets are scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2026.

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