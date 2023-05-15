MG Hector, Gloster, Astor SUVs get costlier. Check new price list

MG Hector SUV has received its first price hike within five months of its launch in new avatar. The carmaker has increased the price of its best-selling model, along with two others SUVs in its lineup - the Gloster and Astor - from this month. MG Motor has hiked the prices of these models by up to ₹61,000. The carmaker has also introduced a new variant of the Hector SUV. Here is a quick look at how much you need to pay to drive one of these MG cars home.

MG Hector

Within five montsh of its launch, MG Motor has decided to increase the prices of the new generation Hector SUV. The model has received the maximum price hike of up to ₹61,000. The price of the Hector SUV now starts from ₹15 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level Style variant. However, the biggest hike has been on the diesel variants of the SUV. The top-spec Hector SUV is now priced at ₹22.12 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Motor has also introduced a new Shine variant for the Hector SUV. It is offered in both petrol and diesel versions with manual and CVT gearboxes. The price of this variant stats from ₹16.34 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹18.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mg Hector ₹14.73 - 21.73 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Powered by: Mg Hector Plus ₹17.5 - 22.43 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Tata Nexon Ev Prime ₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Mg Gloster ₹29.98 - 37.68 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Mg Astor ₹9.78 - 17.38 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

MG Gloster

The price of the largest SUV from the Chinese-owned British-origin carmaker in India has also increased by up to ₹60,000. The maximum hike has been implemented on the 2WD versions. MG has kept the 4WD version prices unchanged. MG Gloster's entry-level Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD variant price now starts from 38.08 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹39.60 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Savvy 6 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD variant.

MG Astor

The price of the Astor, India's first compact SUV to be launched with ADAS features, has been hiked by up to ₹41,000. The price of the SUV now starts from ₹10,82 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level Style manual variant. The maximum hike has been implemented on the Smart CVT variant of the SUV which will now cost ₹15.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end Savvy Turbo automatic Red variant will now cost ₹18.69 lakh (ex-showroom), an increase of ₹26,000.

First Published Date: