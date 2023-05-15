HT Auto
MG Hector, Gloster, Astor SUVs get costlier. Check new price list

MG Hector SUV has received its first price hike within five months of its launch in new avatar. The carmaker has increased the price of its best-selling model, along with two others SUVs in its lineup - the Gloster and Astor - from this month. MG Motor has hiked the prices of these models by up to 61,000. The carmaker has also introduced a new variant of the Hector SUV. Here is a quick look at how much you need to pay to drive one of these MG cars home.

15 May 2023, 13:39 PM
MG Motor India has increased the prices of its flagship SUVs Hector, Gloster and Astor from May.
MG Hector

Within five montsh of its launch, MG Motor has decided to increase the prices of the new generation Hector SUV. The model has received the maximum price hike of up to 61,000. The price of the Hector SUV now starts from 15 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level Style variant. However, the biggest hike has been on the diesel variants of the SUV. The top-spec Hector SUV is now priced at 22.12 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Motor has also introduced a new Shine variant for the Hector SUV. It is offered in both petrol and diesel versions with manual and CVT gearboxes. The price of this variant stats from 16.34 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 18.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Gloster

The price of the largest SUV from the Chinese-owned British-origin carmaker in India has also increased by up to 60,000. The maximum hike has been implemented on the 2WD versions. MG has kept the 4WD version prices unchanged. MG Gloster's entry-level Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD variant price now starts from 38.08 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 39.60 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Savvy 6 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD variant.

MG Astor

The price of the Astor, India's first compact SUV to be launched with ADAS features, has been hiked by up to 41,000. The price of the SUV now starts from 10,82 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level Style manual variant. The maximum hike has been implemented on the Smart CVT variant of the SUV which will now cost 15.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end Savvy Turbo automatic Red variant will now cost 18.69 lakh (ex-showroom), an increase of 26,000.

First Published Date: 15 May 2023, 13:39 PM IST
