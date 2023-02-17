HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mg Hector, Gloster, Astor Prices Set For Hike From March. Know Why

MG Hector, Gloster, Astor prices set for hike from March. Know why

MG Motor is set to hike prices of its SUVs Hector, Gloster, Astor and the electric SUV ZS EV from next month. The prices of the vehicles will increase by up to 60,000 depending on models and variants. The price hike has been necessitated after the carmaker updates its entire lineup with RDE norms to meet new emission standard. Few other carmakers, like Hyundai Motor and Tata Motors, have also announced hikes in prices of their cars due to the same reason recently.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Feb 2023, 11:33 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
MG Motor will soon launch the updated version of its lineup with new emission norms which will result in hike of prices.
MG Motor will soon launch the updated version of its lineup with new emission norms which will result in hike of prices.
MG Motor will soon launch the updated version of its lineup with new emission norms which will result in hike of prices.
MG Motor will soon launch the updated version of its lineup with new emission norms which will result in hike of prices.

According to report by Live Hindustan, the maximum hike in price will be implemented on MG Motor's best-selling model Hector. The diesel variants of the model will become costlier by 60,000 from March 1. The petrol version of Hector will see a price hike of 40,000. MG's largest SUV Gloster will also attract 60,000 premium after the price hike. Among other models, the ZS EV electric SUV will see price increased by 40,000, while the Astor SUV will cost 30,000 more.

MG Motor recently launched the new generation Hector SUV. Priced from 14.73 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Hector comes with a 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol hybrid and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. It also features Level 2 autonomous features besides other changes.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Mg Astor (HT Auto photo)
Mg Astor
Petrol | Automatic
₹9.78 - 17.38 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)
Mg Gloster
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹29.98 - 37.68 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Hector Plus (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector Plus
1451 cc | Petrol | Diesel | Manual
₹17.5 - 22.43 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector
1451 cc | Petrol | Diesel | Manual
₹14.73 - 21.73 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Hyundai I20 N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20 N Line
998 cc | Petrol | Clutchless Manual | 20.25 kmpl
₹9.84 - 11.9 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Real Driving Emission (RDE) norms will kick in across India from April 1 this year. The new emission norm is basically the Phase II of BS6 standards to control and regulate vehicular emissions. To make cars compatible with the new norms, the carmakers will be required to equip their vehicles with a Portable Emissions Measurement System (PEMS). This will equip all diesel cars with Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) systems onboard to measure carbon emission.

Also read: Tata Motors launches BS6 phase II compatible cars

Recently, Tata Motors updated its lineup with RDE compatible BS6 phase II cars. The engines of Nexon, Harrier, Punch and other cars now comply with BS6 Phase II norms and they are also now E20 fuel ready. Hyundai too recently launched the new Grand i10 Nios, Aura, Venue and its N-Line version with updated engines.

First Published Date: 17 Feb 2023, 11:33 AM IST
TAGS: MG Motor Hector Gloster Astor ZS EV
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
Shopping Bag Shop Now
56% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 263 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Delhi_to_Jaipur_highway
Delhi to Jaipur by road is now just 3 hours
Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
Suzuki_Swift_Sport_1
Suzuki Swift Sport that India never got
wheels-1813465_1920
Easy steps to ensure longer life of brake pads
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance

Latest News

Next-gen Hyundai Verna to debut on 21st March: Bookings open
Next-gen Hyundai Verna to debut on 21st March: Bookings open
BMW cars may soon pick and drop drivers at parking on its own. Here’s how
BMW cars may soon pick and drop drivers at parking on its own. Here’s how
Tata Safari now updated with ADAS and 360-degree parking camera: Bookings open
Tata Safari now updated with ADAS and 360-degree parking camera: Bookings open
Bengaluru to Mysuru in 90 minutes? This new expressway is almost ready
Bengaluru to Mysuru in 90 minutes? This new expressway is almost ready
Driving in Noida without HSRP to attract fines from today: All you need to know
Driving in Noida without HSRP to attract fines from today: All you need to know

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city