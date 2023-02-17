MG Hector, Gloster, Astor prices set for hike from March. Know why

MG Motor is set to hike prices of its SUVs Hector, Gloster, Astor and the electric SUV ZS EV from next month. The prices of the vehicles will increase by up to ₹60,000 depending on models and variants. The price hike has been necessitated after the carmaker updates its entire lineup with RDE norms to meet new emission standard. Few other carmakers, like Hyundai Motor and Tata Motors, have also announced hikes in prices of their cars due to the same reason recently.

According to report by Live Hindustan, the maximum hike in price will be implemented on MG Motor's best-selling model Hector. The diesel variants of the model will become costlier by ₹60,000 from March 1. The petrol version of Hector will see a price hike of ₹40,000. MG's largest SUV Gloster will also attract ₹60,000 premium after the price hike. Among other models, the ZS EV electric SUV will see price increased by ₹40,000, while the Astor SUV will cost ₹30,000 more.

MG Motor recently launched the new generation Hector SUV. Priced from ₹14.73 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Hector comes with a 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol hybrid and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. It also features Level 2 autonomous features besides other changes.

Real Driving Emission (RDE) norms will kick in across India from April 1 this year. The new emission norm is basically the Phase II of BS6 standards to control and regulate vehicular emissions. To make cars compatible with the new norms, the carmakers will be required to equip their vehicles with a Portable Emissions Measurement System (PEMS). This will equip all diesel cars with Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) systems onboard to measure carbon emission.

Also read: Tata Motors launches BS6 phase II compatible cars

Recently, Tata Motors updated its lineup with RDE compatible BS6 phase II cars. The engines of Nexon, Harrier, Punch and other cars now comply with BS6 Phase II norms and they are also now E20 fuel ready. Hyundai too recently launched the new Grand i10 Nios, Aura, Venue and its N-Line version with updated engines.

